Bryce Harper Rumors: White Sox Won't Chase Contract with Star Amid Phillies Buzz

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox are apparently approaching the rest of 2019 MLB free agency with the mindset of "fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me."

According to Bruce Levin of 670 The Score, the White Sox have no plans of pursuing star outfielder Bryce Harper after Manny Machado jilted the Sox by accepting a record 10-year, $300 million contract with the San Diego Padres.

On Wednesday, Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson responded to Machado's decision by telling reporters that Machado 'might have' missed the boat by committing to the Padres over the White Sox.

"But we're going to keep rolling," Anderson said, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. "You know, you can ride with us or don't. ... We couldn't care less who's on the boat with us. We know who all is on the boat with us and we know which way we're going to sail."

Apparently, the White Sox aren't going to give Harper the option to get on board.

Chicago folding its cards doesn't mean Harper has a lack of suitors. However, the Washington Nationals—the only franchise the 26-year-old has spent his entire MLB career with—have reportedly stepped away as well.

Todd Zolecki of MLB.com offered on Wednesday that Harper isn't in the Nats' plans:

"Sources told MLB.com on Wednesday that the Nationals have no plans to give Harper a mega-deal comparable to Machado's 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres, likely ending any chance for Washington's longtime face of the franchise to remain with the club.

"The Nationals offered Harper a contract worth $300 million over 10 years before the end of the 2018 regular season. Harper and his agent Scott Boras rejected the deal."

Harper has continued that trend by rejecting "multiple offers over $300 million in recent weeks," according to MLB Network's John Heyman.

On Thursday, Heyman also offered that while the Phillies seem to be the frontrunners to land Harper, the "incumbent Nats shouldn't be discounted"—noting the Nats' love for Harper and track record of surprisingly signing starting pitcher Max Scherzer to a seven-year, $210 million deal in 2015.

The Phillies, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from Machado's decision more lucratively than the White Sox. Matt Breen of Philly.com elaborated on Thursday:

"The sting of being outbid for Manny Machado proved to be enough motivation for the Phillies to heighten their pursuit of Bryce Harper, and a source said Thursday afternoon that they are confident they will sign the superstar outfielder.

"The Phillies began the offseason with the expectation that they would sign Harper or Machado, They met with both players over the winter as the free-agent market slogged. Those expectations, according to a source, have not changed even as Harper is the last superstar standing."

It is worth noting, though, that Phillies general manager Matt Klentak admitted that Machado's price eventually "exceeded our valuation, and sometimes you have to be willing to walk away."

As it's expected that Harper is seeking a more lucrative deal than Machado's—somewhere in the $400 million range according to ESPN's Buster Olney—will the Phillies follow the White Sox's footsteps and walk away from Harper?