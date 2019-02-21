The NBA All-Star Game Will Be Competitive Again If the League Raises the Stakes

Last year's NBA All-Star Game was amped-up and had a thrilling finish. This year? Not so much. Watch the video above to find out why Howard Beck says a change in format could help make the NBA All-Star Game competitive again.

   

