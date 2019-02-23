Babyface or Heel: How Should Kevin Owens Be Booked for WWE Return?

Credit: WWE.com

Kevin Owens has recently been recording video messages we have seen on Raw discussing his upcoming return from injury, and the way he has been talking in these videos indicates he might not be the same villain he was when he left.

KO has been a heel since day one in WWE. He appeared to be a babyface in his first match at NXT TakeOver: R Evolution, but he turned on Sami Zayn the same night to cement himself as a heel.

Ever since then, Owens has been one of WWE's best bad guys. He can have a great match with anyone and has the kind of mic skills to make any wrestler jealous.

A lot of fans probably expect him to return as the same backstabbing, shortcut-taking villain, but it would be much better if he returned as a face. Let's examine why a change of character is in his best interests.

It Would Refresh His Character

Owens is amazing at what he does, but he has been doing the same basic routine since he was first brought up from NXT.

He has always been able to get a laugh out of the crowd, but he usually turns everyone against him again by insulting whatever city he happens to be in at the moment.

Everyone needs to change things up now and again to make sure their character stays fresh. Even legends like The Undertaker have gone through various phases throughout his career as a way to stay relevant.

Owens wouldn't have to change much about his gimmick. He would simply need to stop insulting the crowd and focus his attacks on heels.

It Would Give Him New Opponents

Owens spending so much time as a heel means there are certain other heels he has rarely faced in a WWE ring. Making the change to a babyface character would open up plenty of fresh feuds for him.

Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley and a number of other Superstars may have only been in the ring with him a few times, if ever.

WWE needs more fresh matchups to keep people interested, especially since viewers have so many other options to choose from these days.

Returning right before WrestleMania puts KO in a good position to capitalize on a big return push. If he faces the right person at the pay-per-view, he could find himself right back in the hunt for the Universal or WWE Championship.

Owens is a Likeable Guy

The recent videos Owens has been sending to WWE to hype his return have shown him spending time with his family while doing normal things like bowling and going to the movies.

KO maintains his persona on Twitter, but he has also never been shy about expressing his love for his wife and children. Things like that make him endearing.

He also regularly posts pictures of his cats doing random things, and we all know how much the internet loves all things related to cats.

Some members of the WWE Universe will cheer for him no matter what, so WWE may as well let everyone get to know him as a babyface so his fanbase will continue to grow.

Owens is more relatable than many of the Superstars in WWE who look like they were chiseled from granite, so it would be easier for him to connect with people in a different way than someone like Finn Balor.

Everyone already knows how much talent the former universal champion possesses, so it would be easy to get the WWE Universe on board for a babyface run right away.

What do you think? Should Owens return as a babyface or stick to his heel persona?