Photos of Woman's Arm Show Scrape After Alleged Shove from Antonio Brown

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

A woman alleged that Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown pushed her to the ground in January and photos have now been released showing a scrape on her arm, per TMZ Sports.

The police described the injury as "an abrasion with some scabbing" in the official report, but the woman also noted she felt pain in her wrist.

Brown was not charged with a crime after the woman stopped cooperating with the Hollywood Police Department in Florida.

In the police report, the woman said Brown pushed her with both hands out of a doorway, causing her to fall onto the ground, per Andy Slater of 640 The Hurricane.

However, the receiver's lawyer, Darren Heitner, said that the report proved that his client "did absolutely nothing wrong," per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the NFL will look into the matter and Brown could face discipline from the league.

The 30-year-old has spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Steelers, earning seven Pro Bowl selections in this time. However, he appears to be on his way out by way of a trade if the team can find a deal.

Brown tweeted Tuesday that he met with team owner Art Rooney II and they "both agreed that it is time to move on."