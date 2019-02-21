Jurgen Klopp: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Is Bringing Out Manchester United's Potential

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Interim Manager of Manchester United celebrates victory after the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on February 18, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said Manchester United are displaying their potential under interim coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Reds are set to travel to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday and will face a Red Devils squad in menacing form after the exit of former boss Jose Mourinho.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the north-west clash, Klopp said he's been impressed by Solskjaer's work at United.

"I am a manager myself and I know that we are not magicians. It is not like we can come in and say 'you are not good, but I can make you really good'! But we are blessed with really good players around us and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing a brilliant job. It is all about bringing out the potential of the team, improving the quality, and that is what he obviously did and that makes him a manager for a top club."

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool and Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on December 16, 2018 in Liverpool, Unite
The visitors will desire maximum points from their visit to Old Trafford, and they reside level with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's side have a superior goal difference, which separates the two clubs.

United easily lost during their visit to Anfield in December. The defeat witnessed the end of Mourinho's tenure, and United's confidence was in pieces.

However, Solskjaer has brought back the feel-good factor to the Red Devils, and Klopp said he recognises United are playing progressive football, per Sky Sports.

"We will see how they play against us. I think they are able to play different ways. They are much more front-footed for sure now, that is clear, but their counter attacks are a massive threat, especially when (Anthony) Martial and (Jesse) Lingard get fit again. It is not only one thing they are good at. There are a few ways where you can at least give them a few questions they don't have easy answers for - but it will be a very physical game and very demanding for both teams."

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool FC during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Liverpool FC and Bayern Munich at Anfield on February 19, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom
Liverpool have built this season's success on a strong defensive action, but they will need their attacker to play well to find their top form in the weeks ahead.

Mohamed Salah has 17 Premier League goals this term, but Roberto Firmino only has nine as the striker.

United's weakness remains their defence. Chris Smalling's return to fitness allows Solskjaer additional reinforcement, but the current Red Devils starting XI is desperate to attack, and a high-scoring affair could be in the offing.

