Ranking the 8 Best Shane McMahon Moments Since Epic WWE Return 3 Years Ago

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Shane McMahon focuses most on the "entertainment" aspect of sports entertainment.

Best known for the types of dangerous, daredevil stunts that would make Jackie Chan cringe, McMahon has turned jumping off tall things into a fine art. And that's what has earned him the respect of the locker room and the fans.

He's the son of a billionaire, and he doesn't have to do any of these life-risking spots or worry about feeding his family if he doesn't make it to the next show.

Only a genuine love for the spotlight and wrestling could inspire a man to throw so much caution to the wind.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, McMahon's WrestleMania 35 match will be against his current tag partner, The Miz.

It makes sense. The two men have until April 7 to start hating each other, and if they lose their SmackDown Tag Team Championship rematch against The Usos at Fastlane on March 10, it won't even take that long.

Here are the eight best Shane-O-Mac moments from the past three years, since he made his unexpected WWE return on February 23, 2016.