Ranking the 8 Best Shane McMahon Moments Since Epic WWE Return 3 Years Ago
Shane McMahon focuses most on the "entertainment" aspect of sports entertainment.
Best known for the types of dangerous, daredevil stunts that would make Jackie Chan cringe, McMahon has turned jumping off tall things into a fine art. And that's what has earned him the respect of the locker room and the fans.
He's the son of a billionaire, and he doesn't have to do any of these life-risking spots or worry about feeding his family if he doesn't make it to the next show.
Only a genuine love for the spotlight and wrestling could inspire a man to throw so much caution to the wind.
According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, McMahon's WrestleMania 35 match will be against his current tag partner, The Miz.
It makes sense. The two men have until April 7 to start hating each other, and if they lose their SmackDown Tag Team Championship rematch against The Usos at Fastlane on March 10, it won't even take that long.
Here are the eight best Shane-O-Mac moments from the past three years, since he made his unexpected WWE return on February 23, 2016.
Sells a Chair to the Throat vs. Owens and Zayn
McMahon is on the receiving end of punishment far more than the giving end. He excels at getting heat on his opponent, regardless of whether he's playing the babyface or the heel.
The beatdown by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in March 2018 had a ring of truth to it.
Shane-O-Mac rolled on the floor, went red in the face, and his veins bulged from his face and neck. And best of all, he depicted Owens and Zayn as the dangerous, opportunistic sadists they were intended to be.
Defends Tag Team Championships with the Miz at Elimination Chamber
McMahon and The Miz won the Smackdown Tag Team Championship at the Royal Rumble in January.
It felt like a bit of a fluke, though, and the real in-ring theatrics took place at the 2019 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on February 17.
Their opponents, The Usos, are one of the best tag teams working for WWE, but McMahon made up for his comparative lack of ring skill by putting his body on the line. He hit a Coast-2-Coast on Jimmy, and then he hit a diving elbow to the announcer's table on Jey.
Even in defeat, he managed to make things look good.
Hits a Coast-2-Coast on AJ Styles
After a series of lopsided, unfavorable booking decisions, AJ Styles had enough of McMahon's leadership style.
The Phenomenal One accosted the then-SmackDown Live commissioner backstage and put his head through the window of a limousine. This set up a match between the two at WrestleMania 33.
It's a credit to Styles' ring generalship that the match was as convincing as it was. McMahon had two memorable spots that evening: a missed Shooting Star Press and a massive, garbage can-assisted Coast-2-Coast to Styles' face.
Neither was enough to overcome The Phenomenal One, though.
Falls off Roof of the Cell Against Kevin Owens
There isn't exactly a "right" way to take a bump off Hell in a Cell, as there is always going to be inherent risk factors with making a multi-story leap off a massive steel structure.
All things considered, though, this was probably the wrong way to do it.
WWE later released a statement to say McMahon was taken to hospital for neck trauma, broken ribs and a dislocated shoulder, which several outlets picked up as legitimate.
However, Dave Quinn of People undercut that report by saying it was all staged.
Whose version is closer to the truth? Watch the video for yourself and see what you think.
Epic Return
That perfect moment, when "Here Comes the Money" blared over the speakers, and Stephanie and Vince McMahon stared slack-jawed at the entrance ramp is the sort of theatrical surprise WWE has built its reputation upon.
Every adult in the audience nostalgia-popped, and every child in the audience quickly learned why their parents and older siblings were freaking out.
No one expected Shane to show up. He had left WWE to seek his fortune overseas in China, but it felt good to see his do his trademark shuffle once more.
Leads the Smackdown Invasion
One of the most badass moments of McMahon's three-year stint was his invasion of Raw in the buildup to the 2017 Survivor Series.
After clearing out both the men's and women's locker rooms, he ordered Kurt Angle to be brought to the ring, and he delivered a short, tacitly-worded promo to the Olympic champion.
The then-SmackDown Live commissioner said: "At Survivor Series, I want you to bring your gold medal and what's left of your Raw roster, and we're going to finish what we started. Oh it's true. It's damn true."
Wins the World Cup
For a variety of reasons (none of them related to the actual wrestling), the Crown Jewel pay-per-view is barely mentioned on WWE live broadcasts—even Shawn Michaels' much-heralded return to in-ring competition isn't milked for its nostalgia value.
The one exception to this is McMahon's surprise entry—and subsequent victory—in the World Cup Tournament when he replaced The Miz to defeat Dolph Ziggler and clinch the trophy.
This was later parlayed into the Smackdown tag team title storyline we're currently watching, and it will no doubt lead to a breakup and a Miz vs. McMahon grudge match at WrestleMania 35.
Falls off Roof of Cell Against the Undertaker
McMahon made a big impact upon his return, as he became The Undertaker's opponent at WrestleMania 32 in a match to be contested in Hell in a Cell.
He made history that night by being the second man in WWE history to take the Mick Foley Cell bump; jumping off the top of the cell landing on the announce table.
The only other person to achieve this was Foley himself.
Yes, the table was gimmicked up, with an inflatable cushion underneath it to cushion the blow, but still...what a spot and what a way to reintroduce yourself to the WWE Universe.
No doubt McMahon has something planned for WrestleMania 35 as well.