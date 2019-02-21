NFL Rumors: Giants' Lou Anarumo Hired as Zac Taylor's DC with Bengals

Alan Diaz/Associated Press

New Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is reportedly filling out his staff by hiring Lou Anarumo as defensive coordinator.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Anarumo is expected to leave his job as New York Giants defensive backs coach to move to Cincinnati.

Anarumo spent one season with the Giants on Pat Shurmur's staff. He knows Taylor well after the two worked together with the Miami Dolphins from 2012-15 under head coach Joe Philbin.

Cincinnati parted ways with Marvin Lewis at the end of the 2018 season. The team finished under .500 in each of the past three years following five consecutive playoff appearances from 2011-15.

The Bengals defense finished 30th in the NFL with 28.4 points allowed and last with 413.6 yards allowed per game last season.

Taylor took over as Bengals head coach after spending last season as quarterbacks coach for the Los Angeles Rams. He helped the Rams win the NFC Championship Game, and quarterback Jared Goff set career-highs with 4,688 passing yards and 32 touchdowns during the regular season.