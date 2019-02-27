MLB Position Power Rankings: Predicting Top 10 Stars at Each Position for 2019

1 of 8

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Top 10 Catchers

1. J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies—5.1 WAR

2. Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants—3.7 WAR

3. Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs—3.6 WAR

4. Yasmani Grandal, Milwaukee Brewers—3.2 WAR

5. Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals—2.6 WAR

6. Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees—2.6 WAR

7. Wilson Ramos, New York Mets—2.3 WAR

8. Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals—2.2 WAR

9. Danny Jansen, Toronto Blue Jays—2.0 WAR

10. Francisco Cervelli, Pittsburgh Pirates—1.9 WAR

The Phillies added the best catcher in baseball when they acquired J.T. Realmuto in a blockbuster deal with the Marlins. The 27-year-old led all catchers in WAR (4.3) last season. Moving from cavernous Marlins Park to a more hitter-friendly environment in Philly should unlock more over-the-fence production after he hit a career-high 21 home runs in 2018.

Yasmani Grandal and Wilson Ramos also joined new teams this offseason, and they'll both provide a significant boost over the incumbent situation. Playing on a one-year, $16 million deal that has a matching $16 million mutual option for 2020, Grandal will be motivated to boost his stock.

A healthy season from Buster Posey (105 games in 2018) could result in a return to top-tier production. Meanwhile, Willson Contreras would benefit greatly from some additional rest after he caught an MLB-high 1,109.2 innings last season and ran out of gas.

Salvador Perez and Yadier Molina are two of the best around at handling a pitching staff, and both still have plenty left in the tank. That said, a sub-.300 on-base percentage will continue to cut into Perez's overall value, while Molina could cede playing time to prospect Andrew Knizner as the team tries to keep him fresh.

The big question mark here is Gary Sanchez. He was a 1.2 WAR player despite a brutal .186 batting average. Even landing somewhere between his 2017 and 2018 numbers would make him one of the best at the position.

The trade of Russell Martin made it clear the Blue Jays are ready to turn starting duties over to rookie Danny Jansen, and he has the offensive tools to develop into an All-Star. MLB.com gave him a 55-grade hit tool while ranking him as the No. 5 catching prospect and No. 65 overall prospect.

Veteran Francisco Cervelli rounds out the top 10 coming off the best offensive season of his career, though he'll need to hold off Elias Diaz.