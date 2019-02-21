Paul Merson: Liverpool Look 'Tight and Tense' Ahead of Manchester United Clash

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Paul Merson has said Liverpool appear "tight and tense" before they travel to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the Old Trafford clash, the Sky Sports pundit said the gap between the two sides has dramatically closed in recent weeks:

"[United] are not as far behind as they were a few months ago, and not just in terms of points. I say that because of the way the two teams are playing now. Manchester United are playing with freedom and are playing relaxed football. Liverpool look tight and tense. They are playing a bit like Manchester United were playing! There are a lot of nerves in the Liverpool team. You don't see that with United now."

A lacklustre 3-1 defeat for United at Anfield saw Jose Mourinho lose his job as coach in December. The Red Devils' form was poor with one win in five league games before facing Liverpool, and the Portuguese was replaced by interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Since the 3-1 loss, United have been beaten just once in 13 games in all competitions, and the quality of their football has been transformed under the former playing legend.

Recent draws against West Ham United and Leicester City in the Premier League have piled on the pressure for Jurgen Klopp's team.

Liverpool have surrendered their lead in the title race, allowing Manchester City to climb to the top of the table on goal difference.

Merson added the Reds forward line has lost its edge, and United are now finishing the ball with increased confidence:

"When Liverpool get into scoring chances they are getting tense and snatching at shots. United are putting chances away; they don't get loads of chances but they are finishing them. I don't think United are a million miles away at the moment. The gap has closed. Over 38 games I am not sure, I think Manchester United need a few signings, but there isn't a lot between the teams right now."

Liverpool have produced outstanding consistency since the end of last season. Klopp has found a balance between his defence and attack that was previously not present.

However, the creative work from his midfield has recently been lacking, and this has isolated Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in tight matches.

United are flying under a fresh management team, and the arrival of Solskjaer and Mike Phelan has been a tonic for the Red Devils.

Paul Pogba is playing at an optimum, and Marcus Rashford is developing into the predatory striker he once promised to be.

The encounter is finely balanced, and the hosts will set up to derail Liverpool's title ambitions.