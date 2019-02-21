Harry Kane Could Be in Tottenham Squad vs. Burnley, Says Mauricio Pochettino

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Harry Kane could be included in Tottenham Hotspur's squad to face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday at Turf Moor, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Englishman has been out of action since Spurs' 1-0 home defeat to Manchester United on January 13.

He was initially expected to be out until March with an ankle injury. But, after returning to full training earlier this week, Pochettino said Kane could be back playing this weekend, per Declan Olley of Sky Sports:

"He [Kane] is very good. I think we need to assess him in tomorrow's training session and then decide. But I think he's doing well, I'm happy with him and maybe he's going to be available to be part of the squad for Saturday.

"I don't think he's ahead of schedule but everyone knows Harry is an animal. He wanted to be ready as soon as possible and he did everything to recover. The injury he suffered is tough to recover from but we are so happy that in the last 10 days he was fantastic in training and can be available again—it will have a massive impact for everyone."

TF-Images/Getty Images

Tottenham have coped admirably without their No. 10. In the seven matches he has missed, they have won all four of their Premier League games and beaten Borussia Dortmund 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League.

They have suffered two defeats while Kane has been sidelined, but they were against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

As such, they are still firmly in the race to win the Premier League.

This season's title race has widely been billed as a battle between Liverpool and Manchester City.

But, with City not playing a league game this weekend and Liverpool facing a tough clash against United at Old Trafford, Spurs could potentially be two points off the top if they beat Burnley:

Kane, 25, is unlikely to start against the Clarets, not least as Spurs will be confident of beating Burnley even without the England captain.

However, after the visit to Turf Moor, Spurs then face back-to-back league games against Chelsea and Arsenal and their last-16 second leg against Dortmund.

It is a three-game run that could define Tottenham's season, and Kane could play a key role now he is nearing a return to fitness.