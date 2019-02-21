Christian Eriksen's Agent Dismisses Transfer Talk Amid Real Madrid Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Christian Eriksen's agent has said the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder won't be drawn into speculation over his future amid rumours of a move to Real Madrid.

The Denmark international has been touted as one of the stars who could succeed Luka Modric in the Real midfield, but Eriksen's agent, Martin Schoots, told ESPN FC his client is ignoring the transfer talk:

"Christian only wants to focus himself on football. Besides his technical, tactical and athletic skills, also this attitude has contributed over the years to his impressive transformation from world-class talent to world-class player. At this moment I would prefer not to join the speculations about contracts and transfers."

Eriksen, 27, has a contract with the north London club until the summer of 2020, and there is sure to be a great desire at Tottenham to lock down the loyalties of one of their most crucial stars of recent years.

AS reported Barcelona are another major European power interested in signing the player, although that desire may have diminished since the Blaugrana announced the signing of Ajax star Frenkie de Jong.

Eriksen's production in front of goal has picked up in the last few months and seen him challenge the club's strikers for the heftiest contribution in goals and assists, per blogger Chris Miller:

Los Blancos are one of the elite clubs who could threaten to unsaddle Eriksen in north London and lure him to Madrid with the promise of assuming the throne currently occupied by Modric, 33.

And like his fellow Spurs alumnus, Eriksen has the potential to take a game by the horns himself, as was demonstrated in Tottenham's 1-0 UEFA Champions League group win over Inter Milan in November, via BT Sport:

Schoots' remark doesn't give much away about the direction Eriksen is leaning, although it's true he's sure to be yearning for silverware, having yet to win a major trophy after almost six years with Spurs.

His highest achievement in that time is finishing runners-up to Chelsea in the 2015 Capital One Cup final. But that could change after he helped power Spurs to a 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League round-of-16 first leg.

WhoScored.com attested to his leadership qualities in that clash:

Whether Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino can end the trophy drought in north London and give his stars the silverware they seek will have a great impact on determining the futures of Eriksen and others.