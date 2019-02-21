Kalidou Koulibaly Won't Betray Napoli to Join Juventus, Says Agent Bruno Satin

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Kalidou Koulibaly's agent has said the player is "very close" to Napoli and that he doesn't think he "would ever betray them and join Juventus."

Bruno Satin represents the Senegal international, and he said on Radio Kiss Kiss (h/t Football Italia) that while he didn't think Koulibaly would cross the divide to Juve, there was no ruling out other opportunities:

“Koulibaly to Juve? He's very close to Napoli, to the club and above all the city.

“I don't think he would ever betray them and join Juventus. However, let's not forget that he's a professional footballer so if the possibility is there to play on the most important stages, you listen, even if—I repeat—he's very close to Napoli.”

Napoli trail Serie A leaders Juventus by 13 points and are on course to finish second to the Bianconeri for the third time in four seasons. The two teams, from Naples and Turin, respectively, have long shared a rivalry between territories from northern (Juventus) and southern (Napoli) Italy.

Koulibaly, 27, is arguably Napoli's most prized possession and the source of much transfer discussion, which includes serious attention from Manchester United, per James Robson of the Evening Standard.

Statman Dave recently pointed to the defender's statistics as proof of his impact at the Stadio San Paolo:

The rivalry between Juve and Napoli intensified in 2016 when Gonzalo Higuain left the latter to join the former in a controversial switch.

Koulibaly moved to Naples from Belgian club Genk in 2014 and has established a big fan following in Italy, where he has a contract with Napoli until the summer of 2023.

Serie A writer David Amoyal recently suggested the centre-back is the most valuable player in Italy's top flight:

It would likely be an even greater blow to Napoli's fanbase if they were to lose Koulibaly to Juve than it was when Higuain left. The Senegalese star joined from Genk as a relative unknown and fashioned his career with Napoli, while Higuain was an established star when he arrived in 2013.

That being said, Koulibaly may opt to leave Italy if he does move, having been the victim of racist abuse at Inter Milan in December, per Sky Sports.

He's also been targeted by some supporters of alleged admirers Juve this season, per sportswriter Adam Digby:

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis isn't likely to let his world-class talent leave the club easily, but it will please him to know rivals Juventus are an unlikely destination when Koulibaly does depart.