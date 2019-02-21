Georginio Wijnaldum Expecting 'A Real Big Change' from Manchester United

VI-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum expects "a real big change" from the Manchester United his side beat 3-1 in December when they face the Red Devils on Sunday, with the visitors seeking their first win at Old Trafford since 2014.

Liverpool sit level on points with leaders Manchester City but have a game in hand. As fate would have it, they beat United at Anfield to move above City to the summit in December.

Wijnaldum told reporters the improved Red Devils will offer something different following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as the successor to Jose Mourinho:

“I think it is going to be a real big change (from December).

“Since the new manager came in there is a new flow, they played good games and have won a lot and that is building confidence in the team.

“It's also a home game for them so they will have a lot of confidence as they don't have the problems they had before. It is going to be a difficult game but I'm looking forward to it."

United are unbeaten in 12 domestic matches since Solskjaer replaced Mourinho two months ago and have chalked up several big victories under the Norwegian, per Sport Witness:

Their UEFA Champions League campaign looks likely to end at the Parc des Princes in March after they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the opening leg of their last-16 meeting. However, Solskjaer's men responded well by beating Chelsea 2-0 on Monday to advance to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Wijnaldum will be wary of United's strong domestic form considering Liverpool have drawn two of their last three league games. The Reds also drew 0-0 at home to Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 matchup.

Solskjaer played all his 11 years at United under Sir Alex Ferguson, and it's worrying for their peers that he's starting to replicate those achievements of his old mentor, per ESPN FC:

Liverpool have conceded only 15 goals in the league this season, eight of which have come away from home. Virgil van Dijk was suspended for their midweek meeting with Bayern but will be back in Jurgen Klopp's lineup for the visit to Old Trafford.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner and Joel Matip missed the home win over United in December but will be back in contention on Sunday. Dejan Lovren remains a doubt at centre-back, and Joe Gomez is a long-term absentee due to a fractured leg.

The manager's defence has conceded a Premier League low of 15 goals this season, but TalkSport presenters Adrian Durham and Matt Holland asked whether their attack has been diminished:

Liverpool have scored 59 goals to City's 74 after 26 matches—the latter have played 27—and are 10 worse off in goal difference. Mohamed Salah and Sergio Aguero share the lead as top scorers in the league with 17 goals apiece.