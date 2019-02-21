Antonio Rudiger Talks Mental Toll of Maurizio Sarri's Methods at Chelsea

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Antonio Rudiger has said that Maurizio Sarri's tactical work in training is taking its toll on the Chelsea squad.

Ahead of the Blues' UEFA Europa League clash with Malmo on Thursday, the defender said fatigue is not to blame for Chelsea's recent slump, but he hinted some in the squad are struggling with Sarri's methods, per Adam Crafton of the Daily Mail:

"Fatigue, no, because it's not like we are doing box-to-box runs [in training]. It's not physical. It's the tactical things he likes to do. That's his way, he's carrying on. It's new for the majority of the players but we have to adapt to it.

"It's the same if you sit in the school the whole time listening to someone. Of course, sometimes, it gets mental, but at the end of the day you have to do your job."

Chelsea are enduring a terrible run of form. They were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on Monday after losing 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

And recent thrashings at the hands of Manchester City and Bournemouth have seen them drop out of the top four in the Premier League:

After the defeat to United, some expected Sarri to lose his job:

The Italian has survived, though, and faces a key few days as Sunday's Carabao Cup final against City follows Thursday's round-of-32 second leg.

Chelsea are 2-1 ahead in the tie against Malmo and should be confident of securing a spot in the last 16 at home in the second leg.

Sunday's meeting with the Citizens at Wembley Stadium will be a much greater challenge, though.

Sarri's side were humiliated 6-0 by City in the league in early February at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea will need to improve drastically if they are to have any chance of winning the Carabao Cup, but they can take confidence from their 2-0 defeat of City at Stamford Bridge in December.

There is huge talent in Sarri's squad, but recent performances have been hallmarked by a lack of imagination in attack and vulnerability at the back.

That will need to change fast if Sarri is even to survive the season, let alone be given the opportunity to carry on as Chelsea boss into 2019-20.