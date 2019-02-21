Cristiano Ronaldo 'Played a Good Game' vs. Atletico, Says Massimiliano Allegri

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Massimiliano Allegri said after Juventus' 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday that Cristiano Ronaldo "played a good game."

The Portuguese superstar failed to score at the Wanda Metropolitano and had just one shot on target, meaning the Champions League's all-time leading goalscorer has just one goal in six appearances in Europe this term:

He showed his irritation with the result of the last-16 first leg as he walked through the mixed zone after the game. He held up his right hand to indicate his five Champions League wins and said: "I have five Champions Leagues, you [Atletico] have none."

Allegri backed his star man after the game, per Dejan Kalinic of Goal:

"Ronaldo played a good game. He is confident with these kinds of matches. He was not bad at all. We missed all the second half as a team. And this match will be useful looking forward to the second leg."

As well as failing to have much of an impact in attack, Ronaldo also played a role in Atletico's second goal.

After Jose Gimenez had put the hosts ahead after 78 minutes, Diego Godin doubled their lead five minutes later, scoring via a deflection off the five-time Ballon d'Or winner (US only):

Ronaldo has finished as top scorer in the Champions League in seven of the last 11 seasons, including each of the five campaigns when he was won the famous trophy.

He netted eight goals in the 2007-08 campaign when he played a crucial role in Manchester United's triumph.

And his figures were staggering in 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 when he returned a combined 60 goals as Real won the trophy four times.

His move to Juve last summer immediately led many to make the Old Lady favourites for the 2018-19 tournament given how brilliant Ronaldo has been in the Champions League during his career.

However, Juve are on the verge of a premature exit. Though Atletico will be wary not to underestimate Ronaldo.

In the 2016-17 Champions League semi-finals, Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against them at the Santiago Bernabeu to earn Real a 3-0 win.

He is more than capable of doing the same again in the return leg at the Allianz Stadium on March 12.

But Atleti have put themselves in a fantastic position to progress to the quarter-finals of Europe's elite competition for the fifth time in six seasons.