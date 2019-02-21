Pep Guardiola Supports VAR, Admits Man City Not Ready for UCL's 'Latter Stages'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola says he's a "big fan" of the video assistant referee (VAR) following Manchester City's dramatic 3-2 win at Schalke on Wednesday. However, he added that his side are "still not ready" for the latter stages of the competition.

Referee Carlos del Cerro Grande consulted the VAR and awarded Schalke two penalties in the UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg, while Nicolas Otamendi was sent off for a second caution.

One spot-kick was given for an Otamendi handball and the other for a foul from Fernandinho, but Guardiola backed the system despite it hurting his side on the evening, via Omnisport:

The City manager spoke with BT Sport (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith) and reiterated his sentiment:

"I trust VAR. I am a big fan of that, so if it's a penalty, it's a penalty.

"I have arguments for complaining sometimes but not on this one. I think the first is a penalty and the second one and the red card.

"We played with personality but gave away two goals when they didn't do absolutely anything. How many shots on target did they have? I think zero.

"It's not over. I like to live these kind of situations to realise this competition is completely different. We gave too much to the opponent to still be in the game."

City's European hopes looked to be in danger as they trailed Schalke 2-1 with seven minutes remaining at the Veltins-Arena. Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Nabil Bentaleb converted both penalties, but a late charge saw 10-man City win thanks to goals from Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling, via BT Sport (UK only):

Sane's long-range free-kick to draw the Premier League visitors level at 2-2 was a particularly sweet moment for the travelling fans (U.S. only):

Guardiola addressed BT Sport after the result and conceded the sloppy examples were evidence City aren't yet ready to advance into the deeper phases of the contest (UK only):

The Catalan said:

"It was a great result but we gave away the first penalty, we gave away the second penalty, we gave away the red card. In this competition that is not good, too many things.

"We are still not ready to fight for the latter stages, that is the reality, but the result is really good.

"We played good, but we lost some easy balls, which you are not allowed to do in this competition."

City fought to find three away goals in Gelsenkirchen, and Ederson was the unlikely supplier of a last-minute winner from Sterling that looks to have all but ended Schalke's chances of advancing (U.S. only):

The Citizens made it to the semi-finals of this competition in 2016 and lost 1-0 over two legs to Real Madrid, who went on to win the first of three successive Champions League crowns.

City also exited in the quarter-finals of last season's competition but have largely struggled to make it past the last 16 in their recent history.

That being said, there is credit due for comeback performances such as that witnessed on Wednesday, and former City striker Paul Dickov told Sky Sports of his admiration for Guardiola's team:

Goal's Sam Lee gave a breakdown of the result and where it leaves City as they hope to secure their place in the last eight of the tournament:

City will miss suspended duo Otamendi and Fernandinho for their return leg at the Etihad Stadium on March 12, which could see the club qualify for the Champions League's last eight in back-to-back seasons for the first time.