5 Ways Vince McMahon Can Make a Better Impact Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 35

Credit: WWE.com

Last year on the December 17 episode of Raw, the McMahon family (Vince, Stephanie, Shane and Triple H) headed to the ring and made an apology of sorts.

The ratings, which were never good during NFL football season, were at a record-breaking low. And the four of them told the WWE Universe that moving forward, they would be taking a more hands-on role with the product. More importantly, they said they would be listening to the WWE Universe and taking your opinion into increased account.

So how are they doing? It's been, shall we say, a mixed bag.

Today, we're looking at The Boss, the Genetic Jackhammer himself, Vince McMahon. He recently inserted himself into the drama behind the Ronda Rousey match at WrestleMania 35 by re-suspending Becky Lynch and slotting Charlotte Flair into the coveted No. 1 contender spot.

How can Vince best make an impact on the April 7 event moving forward? Here are a few ideas.