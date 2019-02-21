5 Ways Vince McMahon Can Make a Better Impact Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 35

5 Ways Vince McMahon Can Make a Better Impact Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 35February 21, 2019
Last year on the December 17 episode of Raw, the McMahon family (Vince, Stephanie, Shane and Triple H) headed to the ring and made an apology of sorts.
The ratings, which were never good during NFL football season, were at a record-breaking low. And the four of them told the WWE Universe that moving forward, they would be taking a more hands-on role with the product. More importantly, they said they would be listening to the WWE Universe and taking your opinion into increased account.
So how are they doing? It's been, shall we say, a mixed bag.
Today, we're looking at The Boss, the Genetic Jackhammer himself, Vince McMahon. He recently inserted himself into the drama behind the Ronda Rousey match at WrestleMania 35 by re-suspending Becky Lynch and slotting Charlotte Flair into the coveted No. 1 contender spot.
How can Vince best make an impact on the April 7 event moving forward? Here are a few ideas.
Stop Undercutting His Daughter's Authority
The aforementioned segment, in which Vince rebooked the Rousey match to include Charlotte didn't go over well with the WWE fans for a few reasons.
First, it breaks the momentum of the feud and Becky's arc. It's obvious, narratively speaking, that Becky will be reinstated into the match. And thus, there's no suspense generated by removing her; it's just an unnecessary complication to a match that fans want to get excited about and want to look forward to.
Instead, they're playing the "is she or isn't she" game, between her suspension, her knee and her inevitable interference into Ric Flair's birthday celebration on the February 25 episode of Raw. This is time that would be better spent promoting the actual match.
The other problem is more general; Triple H and Stephanie McMahon just finished forgiving Becky in the ring before Vince interrupted the segment and rebooked the match, on the fly. What does Stephanie's word even mean in the context of the story, if her father can just swoop in and undo anything that she does? It becomes a catch-all fix if Creative ever writes themselves into a corner, and that's bad. And it also switches the focus of the story from the performers to a meta power struggle between the McMahons.
The goal, moving forward, should be to shine a spotlight on the in-ring action. The backstage palace intrigue should be a secondary, or even tertiary concern.
Get Beat Up by Becky Lynch
One sure-fire way that Vince can start undoing the damage he's already done is by humiliating himself; for over two decades, that's been a guaranteed pop for the WWE Universe. Vince has an unusually expressive face, perfect for broadcasting different levels of embarrassment and pain. Whether he's kissing Rikishi's ass or taking a Stone Cold Stunner or eating a Kevin Owens headbutt, the man knows how to put on a show.
At some point, Vince needs to take one for the team and get beaten up by Becky Lynch. A good old-fashioned Attitude Era beatdown will raise this feud to the next level and, hopefully, force it to its breaking point.
The parallels between Austin and Becky are already being telegraphed; she was dragged out of the arena at Elimination Chamber with her hands behind her back. WWE might as well go all the way with it.
Book a No. 1 Contender's Match at Fastlane
This connects to the prior point. If Becky beats up Vince, it can't just be for a cheap pop; there needs to be some sort of narrative purpose behind it.
If Becky locks in a Dis-Arm Her on Vince, she can ask for whatever she wants, and she should demand a match at the WWE Fastlane PPV where if she wins, she's reinstated into the WrestleMania match.
It's probably too much to ask that this revert to a one-on-one match between Becky and Rousey; it's almost certainly going to be a Triple Threat. But the match needs to be set in stone by Fastlane. WWE cannot afford to drag it out even further.
Finish the Angles He Starts
It's important that Vince be the one to book the Fastlane match since he was the one who created the problem to begin with. There needs to be follow-through. The worst thing he could do would be to have Triple H or Stephanie do his dirty work for him; it won't carry the same sense of finality.
And lest you think WWE wouldn't do this, there are numerous examples of Authority storylines being started and then suddenly dropped, for no apparent reason. When Triple H gifted Kevin Owens the WWE Universal Championship title, he then disappeared from television and never explained his actions.
When AJ Styles beat up Vince backstage in December 2018, he made a boilerplate apology the following week and then went right back to being a babyface.
Vince can't ghost on the WWE Universe until he ties up loose ends.
Stay out of the Storyline Moving Forward
But once he wraps things up and sets the Rousey vs. Becky vs. Charlotte WrestleMania match in stone, Vince needs to disappear. This feud has the legs to propel itself forward; the three women were doing a fine job of establishing their animosity for one another without Vince's help.
The McMahons are such major players, and they exercise such uncontested power, that anything they do becomes a storyline; using them is the easiest, most efficient way to establish stakes. But this is a double-edged sword; used wrongly, the McMahons suck all the oxygen out of the arena and overshadow their performers. It's a delicate balancing act, for sure.
And that's what will happen here if they're not careful. The Rousey match is probably going to main event WrestleMania, and become the first women's Mania main event in the company's history. And fittingly, the focus should be on the women, and solely on the women.
The best thing Vince and the rest of his family can do is get out of the way, once they've undone the damage they've done. The more they try to control and micromanage something that developed organically, the more likely it is that they'll overcomplicate and muck it up.