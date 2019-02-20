Chris Hemsworth Reportedly to Play WWE Legend Hulk Hogan in Netflix Biopic

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth will reportedly soon exchange Thor's hammer for a weapon that is nearly as devastating: Hulk Hogan's big boot.

The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit reported Wednesday that Hemsworth will star in a biopic centered around the WWE Hall of Famer.

According to Kit, the film will focus solely on Hogan's wrestling career and not wade into the drama surrounding his post-wrestling life. WWE essentially excommunicated Hogan in July 2015 after he was caught making racist remarks on a sex tape. The company has since welcomed him back.

The upcoming film, which Kit noted will likely be distributed by Netflix, is instead covering Hogan's time in the ring in the 1980s when he became the biggest star in the sport. The untitled project "is described as an origin story of the Hulkster and Hulkamania," per Kit.

Hogan's victory over Andre The Giant at WrestleMania III in 1987 was not only instrumental in helping his popularity explode, but it also served as a transformative moment for the then-WWF.