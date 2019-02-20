Giorgio Chiellini Laments Juventus' Lack of Focus in Atletico Madrid UCL Loss

Giorgio Chiellini Laments Juventus' Lack of Focus in Atletico Madrid UCL LossFebruary 20, 2019
Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has said he and his team-mates were not focused enough in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.
Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin scored late goals on set pieces that were cleared poorly by the Bianconeri, giving the hosts a deserved win. Speaking to Sky Sports Italia (h/t Football Italia), Chiellini maintained hope the Italians can turn the tie around:
"Incidents decide games, we knew they were very dangerous on set plays and we should've been more focused. Now we'll hit the reset button and try to turn this around.
"We are certainly not happy, it's a heavy result to fight back from, but we'll give it our all in Turin.
"We started positively, a we knew their qualities, but should've been more focused on the set plays. There are three weeks to prepare and we’ll gamble it all in Turin."
The two goals came after video assistant replay had already robbed the Rojiblancos of what appeared a legitimate goal from Alvaro Morata. The VAR also correctly overturned a first-half penalty.
Juventus barely mustered any chances, with Leonardo Bonucci heading over their best look on goal. Substitute Federico Bernardeschi put Jan Oblak to work late, and Cristiano Ronaldo had a strong free-kick saved.
The Italians' performance was disappointing, per sportswriter Adam Digby:
Adam Digby @Adz77
Utterly dreadful stuff from start to finish from Juventus. Second best all night in every department #AtletiJuve
Adam Digby @Adz77
Too many players in starting XI who shouldn’t have been Way too cautious in their approach Far too many who go missing in big away games No real shift in approach from the bench with like-for-like subs Very poor from #Juventus in every single facet of the game #AtletiJuve
Sportswriter Carlo Garganese went in on manager Massimiliano Allegri in particular, noting his negative tactics:
Carlo Garganese @carlogarganese
Embarrassing & cowardly from Allegri. You don’t win Champions League playing conservative football. Starting De Sciglio instead of Cancelo straight away shows fear. I’ve always defended Allegri til this season but Juve may need a new coach to win CL. Sacchi right all along
Atletico coach Diego Simeone had used up all of his substitutions before Allegri even made his first, as the former aggressively chased the win and was rewarded.
The latter's job could well be on the line when the two teams meet again in Turin on March 12. The Bianconeri invested heavily in Ronaldo for the sole purpose of winning the Champions League, as they likely wouldn't have needed the 34-year-old to claim an eighth straight Serie A title.
Juventus have failed to fully convince for months, often scraping by domestically while building a significant lead in Serie A. They're unbeaten in that competition, but that likely won't save Allegri if his team is eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League.
