Vince McMahon Mad at Undertaker, Seth Rollins Injury Update, More in WWE Roundup

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Vince McMahon Reportedly Unhappy with The Undertaker's Upcoming Starrcast Appearance

Wrestling fans were shocked when Starrcast confirmed The Undertaker will be appearing at the upcoming event in May. The Deadman has essentially been a WWE lifer and generally reluctant to break character outside of the ring.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (h/t Robert Gunier of Wrestling Inc), WWE chairman Vince McMahon wasn't exactly thrilled when he learned of the development. Meltzer said McMahon was particularly upset with what he believed was Starrcast's perceived connection to All Elite Wrestling.

Although Starrcast isn't an AEW-sponsored convention, it will take place from May 23-26 in Las Vegas and overlap with AEW's Double or Nothing show on May 25 in Sin City.

Seth Rollins Didn't Receive Medical Clearance for In-Ring Action on Raw

Meltzer reported earlier this month (h/t Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co) that Seth Rollins was battling a back injury that was preventing him from wrestling. Rollins' last match was a win over Dean Ambrose on the Jan. 28 edition of Raw.

According to Meltzer (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton), WWE had hoped Rollins would be healthy enough to return Monday night on Raw. However, he didn't get the necessary clearance and was limited to a backstage interview and an interaction with Dean Ambrose.

Meltzer noted that WWE's creative team had more expansive plans for Rollins, which had to be scrapped since he couldn't do anything too physical.

Inclusion of NXT Stars on Raw a Last-Minute Change to Show

Meltzer also reported (h/t Gunier) that McMahon was behind the decision to debut Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Aleister Black and Ricochet on Raw. McMahon acted somewhat unilaterally, creating "a lack of communication throughout the process."

In one case, Triple H altered the original plan for Ricochet. Ricochet was initially set to face off against Finn Balor but ultimately teamed with Balor in a tag team match against Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush.

The appearances of Gargano, Ciampa, Black and Ricochet weren't a one-off, either. They're slated to appear on NXT, as well as Raw and SmackDown Live going forward.