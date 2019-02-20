Inter Milan Announce Mauro Icardi Scan Reveals No New Knee Injury

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

The saga involving Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi took another twist on Wednesday when the Nerazzurri announced the star striker underwent an MRI scan that revealed no "significant changes" in his right knee.

Per the club's official website, Icardi had complained about pain in his right knee, but the medical staff found no injury:

According to Football Italia, Icardi has been sidelined for the last week, and the injury―described as inflammation of the knee―was cited as the reason. News of the injury emerged shortly after the club stripped Icardi of the captaincy, however, leading to doubts over its legitimacy.

Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi questioned the news:

As Goal explained, Icardi and Inter have been at odds since the decision was made to remove his captaincy. The 25-year-old didn't travel with the team to Austria for a UEFA Europa League match and was in the stands for the win over Sampdoria during the weekend.

The Nerazzurri have tried to downplay the "painful" decision on several occasions, per Goal, while Icardi has sent out several cryptic tweets:

His wife and agent, Wanda Nara, has also spoken out during a recent appearance on Mediaset's Tiki Taka (h/t ESPN FC's Ben Gladwell).

She said the duo do not wish for the striker to leave the club:

"I couldn't see this coming. Nobody had said anything to us, despite the fact we'd been in touch with the club on a daily basis and I'd had a three-hour meeting with them. I found out about it via Twitter.

"We are a family of Interistas. Mauro has scored 120 goals for this shirt, and he is the first person to believe in this team. I live in Milan for Inter, and I don't want to leave. We don't want to leave Inter. This situation must be resolved."

Inter have won both of their matches without the Argentina international with Lautaro Martinez leading the attack. Radja Nainggolan played in a more attacking role against Sampdoria and bagged the winner, scoring his first goal in Serie A since November.

With Inter publicly suggesting Icardi isn't injured, it remains to be seen whether the former Sampdoria man will start on Thursday in the return leg against Rapid Wien. The Italians will start the contest with a one-goal advantage after beating Rapid 1-0 in Austria.