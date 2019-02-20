Will the Rockets' James Harden Burn Himself out Before the Playoffs?

James Harden is on a historic tear. He has 31 consecutive 30-point games, tied for second all time. But is The Beard doing too much? Watch the video above to find out why Harden could burn himself out before the playoffs.


