Unai Emery: Mesut Ozil 'Needs to Be Available Consistently for Training'

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Cardiff City at The Emirates Stadium on January 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said Mesut Ozil must focus on his "consistency" ahead of the UEFA Europa League second-leg clash at home to BATE Borisov on Thursday.

The mercurial German has been on the fringes of the Gunners starting XI for most of the season, and Emery has said the midfielder needs to be available for training as he battles for a place in the squad.

According to Mark Jones of the Mirror, Emery told reporters on Wednesday Ozil is not far away from featuring as the Gunners attempt to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit. 

"The key is in his hands. He is working very well this week. I ask him in our conversation for consistency, to be available for us for training, when you can train consistently you can help us with your best performance in the games. This week has been good for all the players. I am looking at him doing the training like we want. He needs to be available consistently for training, without the injuries, without the sickness."

Arsenal's Spanish head coach Unai Emery gestures to Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil (L) on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 12, 2018. (Pho
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Ozil has endured a frustrating period since Emery's arrival at the Emirates Stadium last summer.

The 30-year-old has featured in only 18 games this season, scoring four goals and providing just two assists.

Ozil's languid style appears to have been a problem for Emery. Former boss Arsene Wenger was content to work around the player's weaknesses, but the new coach has chopped and changed his tactics and selections.

This has caused Arsenal to hit the ropes in recent weeks after a spell of impressive performances at the start of the campaign.

The Gunners have lost four of their past seven in all competitions, including defeats to Manchester City and Manchester United and a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield in December. 

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29: Bernd Leno of Arsenal shows hos dejection as Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after his team mate Roberto Firmino has scored the first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfie
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon has said fans could soon doubt Emery if he does not find a way of incorporating Ozil into his side.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast (h/t Jones):

"I know it's an easy thing to say, but a new manager coming in has got to be given time as well and he's had his handcuffs on as well behind his back, he's got the problem with Ozil. I thought he's dealt with the Ozil situation pretty well, to be honest, with the media situation and how it's been. How he's talked about it and how he's left him out. But now the fans have started to get twitchy saying: ‘look, you've done that little bit of keeping him out the side and then trying to educate him on what is needed to get in the side, but we don't care anymore."

Arsenal must eliminate BATE to stop the alarm bells ringing in north London. The Europa League represents Emery's last chance of a trophy this term, and defeat to the Belarusian champions would be a disaster.

Ozil can be frustrating out of possession, but Arsenal must find a system that gets the best from their top stars.

Related

    Emery: Ozil's Future Is 'In His Hands'

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Emery: Ozil's Future Is 'In His Hands'

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Icardi Has No 'Significant' Knee Injury

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Icardi Has No 'Significant' Knee Injury

    Sempreinter
    via Sempreinter

    Don't Follow Us on IG? Tap Here 👉

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Don't Follow Us on IG? Tap Here 👉

    Instagram
    via Instagram

    Klopp Confirms Lovren Will Miss Man Utd Clash

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp Confirms Lovren Will Miss Man Utd Clash

    Karl Matchett
    via This Is Anfield