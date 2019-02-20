Unai Emery: Mesut Ozil 'Needs to Be Available Consistently for Training'

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said Mesut Ozil must focus on his "consistency" ahead of the UEFA Europa League second-leg clash at home to BATE Borisov on Thursday.

The mercurial German has been on the fringes of the Gunners starting XI for most of the season, and Emery has said the midfielder needs to be available for training as he battles for a place in the squad.

According to Mark Jones of the Mirror, Emery told reporters on Wednesday Ozil is not far away from featuring as the Gunners attempt to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit.

"The key is in his hands. He is working very well this week. I ask him in our conversation for consistency, to be available for us for training, when you can train consistently you can help us with your best performance in the games. This week has been good for all the players. I am looking at him doing the training like we want. He needs to be available consistently for training, without the injuries, without the sickness."

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Ozil has endured a frustrating period since Emery's arrival at the Emirates Stadium last summer.

The 30-year-old has featured in only 18 games this season, scoring four goals and providing just two assists.

Ozil's languid style appears to have been a problem for Emery. Former boss Arsene Wenger was content to work around the player's weaknesses, but the new coach has chopped and changed his tactics and selections.

This has caused Arsenal to hit the ropes in recent weeks after a spell of impressive performances at the start of the campaign.

The Gunners have lost four of their past seven in all competitions, including defeats to Manchester City and Manchester United and a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield in December.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon has said fans could soon doubt Emery if he does not find a way of incorporating Ozil into his side.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast (h/t Jones):

"I know it's an easy thing to say, but a new manager coming in has got to be given time as well and he's had his handcuffs on as well behind his back, he's got the problem with Ozil. I thought he's dealt with the Ozil situation pretty well, to be honest, with the media situation and how it's been. How he's talked about it and how he's left him out. But now the fans have started to get twitchy saying: ‘look, you've done that little bit of keeping him out the side and then trying to educate him on what is needed to get in the side, but we don't care anymore."

Arsenal must eliminate BATE to stop the alarm bells ringing in north London. The Europa League represents Emery's last chance of a trophy this term, and defeat to the Belarusian champions would be a disaster.

Ozil can be frustrating out of possession, but Arsenal must find a system that gets the best from their top stars.