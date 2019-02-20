Ashley Young: Manchester United Have 'Massive Belief' Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Ashley Young has said his Manchester United team-mates have "massive belief" ahead of Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils have lost just once in 13 games since interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from outgoing coach Jose Mourinho, and Young has said United are ready to face anyone after a string of impressive victories.

According to Ed Aarons of the Guardian, the England international said:

"It gives us all massive belief—obviously you will get confidence from winning games. We beat Spurs away and Arsenal away and now Chelsea away. We knew Chelsea's weaknesses and we knew how we wanted to play the game and I think we did that superbly well from the start until the end. It was magnificent and I think we had another gear to go. That says a lot about us bouncing back from midweek and getting a result."

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

United suffered disappointment in the UEFA Champions League at home as Paris Saint-Germain collected a 2-0 win in the first leg of their round-of-16 clash. The loss was Solskjaer's first since returning to the Red Devils, but his side immediately responded by defeating Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup.

Liverpool arrive in Manchester desperate for a win after recently dropping points against West Ham United and Leicester City.



These slips have allowed champions Manchester City to reclaim the berth at the Premier League summit, forcing the Reds to chase maximum points away to their bitter rivals.

Speaking on Sky Sports' The Debate (h/t Duncan Robinson of the Daily Star), pundit Paul Merson has said the Norwegian will surely be given the manager's role at United next season if his team defeats Liverpool at the Theatre of Dreams:

"I think if Liverpool come away with anything, it's a good result. That tells me Ole is doing something right at the moment. If they beat Liverpool, I'd be shocked if he didn't get it then. That place was going absolutely nowhere three or four months ago. They're getting ripped to shreds by PSG at the end of the game, and Ole still has 60,000 people singing his name. If you're the owner, you're sitting there thinking: 'How great is this?' Three or four months ago, it would have been toxic."

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Solskjaer has performed minor miracles at United since taking control, but the owners might still desire a bigger name to accept the coaching job next summer.

Zinedine Zidane has won the last three UEFA Champions Leagues and remains available, and the Red Devils have been consistently linked with Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.

However, if Solskjaer continues to win with style and consistency, the clamour for his appointment would be deafening from United supporters around the world.