NFL Rumors: Raiders Close to Deal to Stay in Oakland for 2019 Season

John Hefti/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders are reportedly close to a deal to play at least one more season at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California.

According to Phil Matier of SFGate.com, a source said the deal, which is expected to be announced this week or early next week, is for one year with an option for 2020. The option is insurance for the Raiders in case their Las Vegas stadium is not completed in time for the 2020 season.

The source told Matier that "all of the major issues" between the Raiders and Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum officials have been resolved.

As part of the agreement, the Raiders will reportedly pay $7.5 million for 2019 and $10.5 million should they stay in 2020.

They had previously explored multiple options. The organization was reportedly in talksto play at either the San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park or to share Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Raiders were also reportedly pitched an idea to play half their games in Tucson, Arizona, and the other half in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2019.

They have played in Oakland since 1995, and they previously played there from 1960 to 1981 before moving to Los Angeles from 1982 to 1994.

Last season, the Raiders finished 4-12 under Jon Gruden and traded away stars Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, though they did look better toward the end of the year and have three first-round picks in the upcoming draft thanks to those trades.