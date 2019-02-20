Juventus' Sami Khedira out for a Month After Treatment for Irregular Heartbeat

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Juventus confirmed on Wednesday that midfielder Sami Khedira is set for a month on the sidelines after he was ruled out of the team's UEFA Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Per BBC Sport, the Italian champions found that the player has an irregular heartbeat and noted that he is to be treated for an atrial arrhythmia.

On Wednesday they posted the following update on Khedira's condition on their official website:

"Today (Tuesday) in the morning the player Sami Khedira underwent electrophysiological study and successful interventional therapy with ablation of an arrhythmogenic atrial focus. ... After a short period of convalescence the above mentioned player will be able to resume his activity approximately within one month."

As BBC Sport relayed, the condition is said to prompt symptoms that include dizziness, loss of breath and tiredness.

Khedira moved to Juventus in 2015 after a spell at Real Madrid and has been a dependable option for manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Although he is no longer as dynamic a presence as he once was in the middle of the team's midfield, when it comes to crucial games in Serie A and the Champions League the 31-year-old has proved he can be relied upon.

This season a number of injuries have limited Khedira to just 15 appearances for the Italian champions in all competitions, with Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur and Blaise Matuidi Allegri's preferred options in the middle of the park.

A month out means Khedira will miss both legs of the team's tussle with Atletico in the Champions League. The Turin outfit will be hopeful he can at least return on schedule and make an impact in what promises to be a busy end of the season for Juve.