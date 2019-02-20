Purdue's Aaron Lai Raised $20K-Plus with 100-Mile Walk to Honor Tyler Trent

Purdue's Aaron Lai Raised $20K-Plus with 100-Mile Walk to Honor Tyler TrentFebruary 20, 2019
Purdue student Aaron Lai walked nearly 100 miles and raised over $20,000 in honor of late Purdue student and superfan Tyler Trent.
According to ESPN.com, Lai walked from West Lafayette, Indiana, to Bloomington, Indiana, to attend Purdue's men's basketball game against the rival Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday.
Trent died in January from a rare form of bone cancer shortly after being featured on ESPN's College GameDay. The money raised will go toward the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment, and the Walter Foundation will match it.
Nick McGill of Fox59 tweeted the following video of Lai's arrival at Indiana University on Tuesday night, nearly three days and 99.6 miles after departing:
Nick McGill @NickMcGillTV
What a moment! Aaron Lai’s 100 mile journey comes to an end..with an open-armed welcome from @TonyTrent10 and @Kat9798. Aaron’s journey has raised more than $18,000 for the #TylerTrent Cancer Research Endowment. All I can say is: Awesome! #TylerStrong https://t.co/tV4Hr60t25
Trent's mother, Kelly Crull Trent, tweeted her gratitude:
Kelly Crull Trent @Kat9798
What an honor to meet you @alai2016 ! What an amazing young man you are and what an accomplishment. Just WOW! Words are inadequate for our gratefulness for your sacrifice! Praying you get some seriously good rest tonight and recovery! So glad our Boilers won!!!💛🖤 https://t.co/shcs3vff2n
Lai's original goal was to raise $10,000, but by the time he arrived at Indiana University, he had already surpassed $21,000.
The game started shortly after Lai's arrival, and he was able to witness a huge win for the No. 15 Boilermakers, as they outlasted the Hoosiers 48-46 and won it with a last-second tip-in from Matt Haarms.
Student Makes 100-Mile Trek to IU to Honor Trent