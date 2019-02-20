Alvaro Morata on Atletico Madrid Fans: 'Not Even Jesus Christ Pleased Everybody'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Alvaro Morata has said "not even Jesus Christ pleased everybody" when asked about the controversy surrounding his move to Atletico Madrid.

The striker joined Atleti on loan from Chelsea in January. Some Atletico fans were against the move due to Morata's previous history with Real Madrid.

The Spaniard started his youth career at Atletico, but he then moved to Real's academy before being promoted to the senior side.

In between two separate spells at Real, Morata spent two years at Juventus, who Atletico play in the UEFA Champions League last 16 on Wednesday.

Ahead of the crucial clash, Morata said he has been welcomed by his new team-mates at Atletico even if the fans have not all been on side, per AS (h/t Joe Wright of Goal):

"You can't please everyone on every side. Not even Jesus Christ pleased everybody. I'm very happy with my team-mates, with the club. They have received me very well and that's something to appreciate.

"I want to show why I'm here and to continue growing. The truth is I haven't needed to adapt much, because there are people here who I knew. Now, I just want to win. I can't stop thinking about winning. It's difficult, but we want to do it."

Morata, 26, has yet to find goalscoring form since moving to the Wanda Metropolitano:

He left Chelsea having netted just five goals in 16 Premier League appearances in 2018-19, and he has not found the net in three La Liga appearances for Atleti.

Wednesday would be a fine moment for him to open his account for Diego Simeone's side.

Atleti's meeting with Juve is arguably the tie of the round, and the hosts will almost certainly need to earn a lead from Wednesday's opening leg if they are to knock out the Italian champions.

Los Rojiblancos lost their last fixture at the Wanda, going down 3-1 to Real Madrid in La Liga on February 9.

But before that, they were unbeaten in 16 matches at home, so they can be confident of getting a decent result even against a side of Juve's quality.