Neymar Says He 'Spent 2 Days at Home Crying' After Latest Foot Injury

Neymar has said he "had a tough time getting over" his latest foot injury and "spent two days at home crying" when he was first sidelined.

The Paris Saint-Germain star is out with a metatarsal injury he suffered against Strasbourg in the Coupe de France on January 23. The initial prognosis suggested he would be out of action for up to 10 weeks:

Neymar, 27, suffered a similar injury in February last year and missed the end of PSG's campaign before returning to represent Brazil at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The former Barcelona forward has revealed he took his latest injury harder than last year's, per Globo Esporte (h/t Sacha Pisani of Goal):

"This time I had a tough time getting over it. I spent two days at home crying. It's more complicated. The first time I hurt myself I said, 'I'll have an operation, it has to be fixed as quickly as possible.' I wasn't sad."

PSG have coped admirably without their £200 million star, who had returned a combined 18 goals in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League before he was sidelined.

They have won five from six in all competitions since the 2-0 win over Strasbourg.

The 2-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford last week was arguably PSG's most impressive result in the that timeframe.

And, per the Guardian's Jonathan Wilson, Neymar's absence could actually have been an advantage against the Red Devils in the last-16 clash.



Thomas Tuchel's side are now heavy favourites to advance to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2016.

Neymar will not be back in time for the return leg against United at the Parc des Princes on March 6.

But PSG will be eager to see him return for a potential last-eight tie.

He was not needed against United, but the Brazilian star is a potent weapon in PSG's attack and will be vital for the French champions if they are to go deep this season in the Champions League.