Bayern Munich Result 'Not Perfect but Good Enough,' Says Jurgen Klopp

VI-Images/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool's 0-0 draw with Bayern Munich at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday was "not perfect" but is "the best draw" the Reds could have hoped for as they did not concede an away goal.

The stalemate means Bayern are now slight favourites to progress from the last-16 tie, and they will be confident of getting a win in the return leg at the Allianz Arena on March 13.

However, because they did not concede an away goal on Tuesday, any kind of score draw in Germany will be enough for Liverpool to progress to the quarter-finals for the second year running.

Klopp's side had their chances to earn a lead from the opening leg but were not clinical enough, especially Sadio Mane, who notably shot wide in the first half with only Manuel Neuer to beat.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Given the calibre of both sides, the fixture was something of a let down, and Klopp said afterwards it was not the most memorable European nights on Merseyside, per the Daily Mail's Dominic King:

"Our problem was that our last pass was not our friend. There were 10 or 12 passes where it was on a plate. How it is in situation like this is that I'm sure Bayern will feel better but day by day it will feel better for us and worse for Bayern.

"If we had won 1-0 what would have changed? Nothing. It's not perfect but good enough to work with. It is the best draw (not conceding an away goal). A 0-0 would have been enough for us. So it is not perfect but good enough.

"It is not the result or the game we dreamed about, and nobody will remember this game in 20 years. In Germany, we say it is like the Homburger Shooting, a big ballyhoo before the game and then not much happens.

"It was an intense one, you saw the respect both teams have for each other. I didn't see when we watched Munich before, like the full-backs stayed in their half and Gnabry defended on the wing, so there was a lot of respect. But we had chances, in the first half with Sadio, if he strikes the ball better, with the overhead kick. A goal would have changed things."

Liverpool will have to turn around their away form in the Champions League if they are to get past Bayern.

Away from Anfield the Reds have lost five European games in a row, including the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in last season's final.

Bayern, meanwhile, have won their last five home matches on the bounce in all competitions and will be confident of getting the win they need next month to make the last eight.

Liverpool are still firmly in contention to enjoy a fantastic 2018-19 season. They have the quality to get the right result at Bayern in the second leg, although they will need to be more clinical than they were on Tuesday.

They are also tied on points with leaders Manchester City in the Premier League and have a game in hand.

However, a look at their 2019 form makes for slightly unsettling reading, and especially given they have a huge clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday:

If they lose to the Red Devils, who have been fantastic recently under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they will no longer have the title in their own hands.

A win against United, though, would likely provide Liverpool with a huge boost as they enter the closing stages of the campaign.

Sunday's fixture could well be vital in determining if the Reds win their first league title since 1990.