Usos vs. Shane McMahon, Miz for Smackdown Tag Title Set for WWE Fastlane 2019

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

With just one more pay-per-view before WrestleMania, WWE didn't waste any time setting up a match for the SmackDown tag team championship at Fastlane.

Two days after winning the titles from Shane McMahon and The Miz, The Usos challenged the former champions to a rematch at the March 10 event:

The Miz shared his excitement about keeping the co-besties together at a pay-per-view in his hometown:

Miz and McMahon won the tag titles by defeating Sheamus and Cesaro at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 27.

It was Miz's first time holding the tag team championship since November 2014 when Damien Mizdow was his partner. The Usos also defeated that duo for the belt after a one-month reign.

The Usos won the SmackDown tag titles for the fourth time at the Elimination Chamber on Sunday when Jimmy Uso pinned Miz with a roll-up.

WWE only has three weeks of television to build up Fastlane. The winner of the Usos vs. Miz and Shane McMahon match will likely be the SmackDown tag team champions heading into WrestleMania 35 on April 7.