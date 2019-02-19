Emmanuel Sanders on Potentially Restructuring Broncos Contract: 'No Way Jose'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2019

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) signals against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Denver. The Broncos won 20-19. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders made it clear Tuesday he has no interest in restructuring the final season of his three-year, $33 million contract. 

Sanders is set to earn a $10.25 million base salary with a $2.7 million signing bonus in 2019, per Spotrac. He'll then be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

The 31-year-old SMU product recorded 71 receptions for 868 yards and four touchdowns across 12 appearances in 2018 before suffering a torn Achilles in a December practice.

Although the injury leaves his status for the start of the 2019 campaign uncertain, Sanders isn't prepared to reduce his $12.94 million cap figure. The Broncos could save $10.25 million under the cap if he's released, according to Spotrac.

Wide receiver would become one of Denver's biggest offseason needs in Sanders gets released after Demaryius Thomas was traded to the Houston Texans in October.

Courtland Sutton finished second on the team with 42 catches in 16 games last season.

