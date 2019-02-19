Sami Khedira Won't Play vs. Atletico Madrid in UCL with Atrial Arrhythmia

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Sami Khedira is set to miss Juventus' UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash at Atletico Madrid, with the German absent due to atrial arrhythmia.

The Old Lady are set to travel to Spain on Wednesday, but Khedira was left behind for further tests to be performed.

Juve announced the midfielder's heart issue on Tuesday, with manager Massimiliano Allegri confirming his travelling squad (h/t Calciomercato.com).

The condition can cause an irregular heartbeat, leading to debilitating symptoms including breathlessness and fatigue.

However, sufferers can also experience no issues and be unaware anything is wrong. Further investigations will be needed before the player will be allowed to resume his role.

The 31-year-old moved to Juve in 2015 after falling out of favour at Real Madrid, and has been a consistent performer in Serie A.

Khedira has operated around the fringes of the first team this season after sustaining a number of niggly injuries, and his physical reliability has always been in question since moving to Italy.

The midfielder completed one of the best seasons of his career last term, scoring nine goals in 26 Serie A matches, with Juve claiming the Italian title once again.