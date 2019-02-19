Trevor Bauer on His Rules for Relationships: 'I Sleep with Other People'

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer is one of the more unusual athletes in American sports—and that doesn't just apply to his baseball career.

While many professional athletes prefer having the security of a long-term deal, Bauer has made it known that he will take his future contracts on a year-by-year basis. Why? As he told USA Today's Bob Nightengale recently, he doesn't want to risk locking himself into a situation in which he could become unhappy.

That's a philosophy that he has carried over into his personal life.

In an in-depth profile by Sports Illustrated's Ben Reiter, Bauer revealed that he has certain rules for his relationships:

"I have three rules. One: no feelings. As soon as I sense you're developing feelings, I'm going to cut it off, because I'm not interested in a relationship and I'm emotionally unavailable. Two: no social media posts about me while we're together, because private life stays private. Three: I sleep with other people. I'm going to continue to sleep with other people. If you're not O.K. with that, we won't sleep together, and that's perfectly fine. We can just be perfectly polite platonic friends."

While he wants to have a family at some point down the road, the 28-year-old understands that he isn't in the right time in his life to do so now.

"I imagine if I was married at this point, I would be a very bad husband," Bauer told Reiter.

For now, Bauer is solely focused on pitching, wherever he may be. The right-hander revealed to Reiter that he doesn't expect to still be in Cleveland come 2020 due to financial reasons, but given he is coming off an All-Star campaign, there should be no shortage of interest for his services if and when he hits the open market.