Paulo Dybala: Massimiliano Allegri Is Helping Me Become a 'Model Professional'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Paulo Dybala has hailed the impact Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has had on his development.

Allegri recently played down talk of a breakdown in the pair's relationship after Dybala left the bench early as an unused substitute during Juve's 3-3 draw with Parma on February 2, and the Argentinian has responded in kind.

Per AS, he said:

"I have learned a great deal from him, particularly in terms of the way we work, how to be a model professional and being fully focused during training so that you know what to expect during games.

"The coach has helped me an awful lot. Right from the first day that I arrived here, although I've played in a number of positions, he's always given me the freedom to go out, perform and play where I wanted to.

"I think that trust is very important and it's a really good feeling when a player feels they're part of what such a big club is trying to achieve."

PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

Per FourFourTwo, Allegri said it was "case closed" after Dybala apologised for his reaction in leaving the bench, and the Italian called him a "clever boy" after the apology.

Dybala, who scored 26 goals in all competitions last season, may have been frustrated with his form in this campaign.

He's struggled to adapt to a role on the right wing following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, and between his positional change and the team's focus on the Portugal international, his output has been reduced.

On Saturday, he scored his eighth goal of the season—his first in Serie A since November 3—in a 3-0 win over Frosinone after he had drifted into a central position.

ESPN's Matteo Bonetti was impressed with his 25-yard effort into the top corner:

Ronaldo assisted the goal, and despite the implications his arrival has had for Dybala, the pair evidently get on well:

Dybala compared Ronaldo with his international team-mate, Lionel Messi, per AS:

"[Ronaldo is] a laid-back and normal guy, like the rest of us. Despite all he's achieved throughout his career, he's always been very gracious in the dressing room.

"That helps to make you feel comfortable when you're in the presence of such a player. I compare him to Leo Messi, because everyone else does, and I think that they're two exceptional players; as I said, you learn a great deal from players and people like them, both on and off the field."

While the former Real Madrid star's arrival has delayed the 25-year-old from becoming Juve's main man, there's much he can learn from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Allegri must work out how to fit both Ronaldo and Dybala into the team in a way that plays to both of their strengths. If he can, Juventus will be incredibly difficult to stop.