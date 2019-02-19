WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Results with Biggest WrestleMania 35 ImplicationsFebruary 19, 2019
WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Results with Biggest WrestleMania 35 Implications
With the amount of shows remaining before WWE WrestleMania 35 getting smaller by the week, each episode of Raw and SmackDown is likely to become more and more important in shaping the card for the biggest pay-per-view of the year.
But as well as that, the PPV's left before Mania are also going to have a huge say in creating the card, and last weekend's Elimination Chamber show was no exception.
With the WWE Championship match headlining the card, and plenty of other significant moments elsewhere on the night, there were plenty of incidents and outcomes that will have huge bearings on what the Mania card looks like.
Here's a look at the results that will have the biggest WrestleMania 35 implications.
Sasha Banks and Bayley Win Women's Tag Team Championships
Irrespective of who left Elimination Chamber as the first-ever women's tag champions, this bout was always going to have huge ramifications for WrestleMania.
It will be interesting to see where the company positions the tag division going into the biggest show of the year, not least given the fact that another women's match is a strong contender to headline the entire pay-per-view.
But with Banks and Bayley as champions, it creates endless possibilities for them moving forward.
Nia Jax and Tamina seem their most obvious challengers initially, but beyond that, there are plenty of teams lining up to have a shot at the champions.
WWE has introduced the belts at exactly the right time. It gives the champions time to settle in and grow the division over the coming weeks before WrestleMania rolls around.
The Usos Def. The Miz and Shane McMahon
The SmackDown tag division has undoubtedly been the stronger of the two brands in recent months, and that was underlined again on Sunday at Elimination Chamber.
While Raw tag champions The Revival weren't even on the card, the blue brand's tag belts were switching hands, as The Miz and Shane McMahon surprisingly lost out to The Usos.
That's an interesting booking decision, not least because it creates a whole new dynamic for Miz and McMahon moving forward.
With this their first real setback, will the duo slowly begin to implode ahead of a potential WrestleMania feud? Or will they be stronger than ever in their bid to reclaim the belts over the coming weeks?
Had Miz and McMahon won here, it may have led to the SmackDown tag division going somewhat stale. Now, that definitely won't be the case.
Finn Balor Def. Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush
Finn Balor's successful capture of the Intercontinental Championship was arguably the biggest surprise of the night at Elimination Chamber.
With Bobby Lashley holding the belt for little over a month, it was a real twist to see it taken away from him and pinned on Balor with WrestleMania approaching.
However, the result will not only have huge implications for the title picture moving into Mania, but for both men in particular, too.
Balor winning on Sunday night increases the possibility of his feud with Lashley continuing all the way into WrestleMania. Had Lashley seen off Finn at the first attempt, it would have been hard to imagine their rivalry continuing.
So though it was a disappointment for Lashley to drop the belt, it may actually make things more interesting for him over the next few weeks as WrestleMania approaches.
Daniel Bryan Wins Elimination Chamber Match for WWE Championship
While Daniel Bryan retaining the WWE Championship was arguably the right move for SmackDown at present, it was events elsewhere in the match which should have the biggest ramifications moving forward to WrestleMania 35.
Fans will have been watching with keen interest to see if Kofi Kingston could replicate his performance from the go-home taping of SmackDown, when he produced a marathon effort in a Gauntlet Match to win the hearts of many.
Kingston successfully continued that momentum, and it is perhaps telling that it was he and Bryan in the final two at Elimination Chamber.
Is that a hint as to where Bryan's title reign is headed for Mania? Will it be Bryan vs. Kingston? There is, after all, a brilliant story waiting to be told for Kingston, who is yet to capture a world title during his run with the company.
WrestleMania is all about creating historic moments, so it's easy to wonder if this result, and the order of eliminations, was simply laying the platform for a potential Bryan-Kingston feud at WrestleMania.