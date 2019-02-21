Top Landing Spots for Bryan Bresee, CFB's No. 1 Overall Recruit for 2020

2 of 6

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

You can't ever count out the Crimson Tide for top-ranked prospects. Featuring elite recruiting classes every year that Nick Saban has stood at the helm of the most consistent powerhouse in college football, Alabama's name obviously carries a ton of weight with recruits.

It's no different with Bresee, who listed Alabama in his list of contenders.

But just how big of a player are the Tide? While they may wind up being a major one before Bresee's recruitment is over, if he comes to the SEC, it's hard to see him not winding up in red and black.

The Tide recruited one of the top defensive line classes ever in the '19 cycle, led by star Antonio Alfano of New Jersey, and UA has experienced success in Bresee's native Maryland recently too (as well as every other state where Saban treads).

Just like always, Alabama is surging in the recruiting rankings for 2020 already, with 11 pledges in the second-ranked class. The Tide will be right there at the top again, and Bresee could highlight it. They grabbed longtime assistant Sal Sunseri from the Florida Gators, and now he's recruiting Bresee.

Sunseri has a rich history of landing top-shelf prospects along the Atlantic coastline, dating back to his early days with Saban, and he'll try to do the same with Bresee. The prospect already visited UA twice, and he'll probably be back.

"I was pretty close with Coach Sal down at Florida," Bresee told BamaOnLine's Hank South. "I've known him from before. We were in contact. When Coach Sal got back in (to Alabama), we started talking again. He said they wanted to come down and watch a game."

Bresee notes in the article he had a good relationship with former UA defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, and if Sunseri establishes that same rapport, the Tide could surge up this list. Right now, though, they look like they're on the outside looking in.