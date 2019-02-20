Europa League 2019: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

MB Media/Getty Images

After an absorbing set of first-leg matches in the UEFA Europa League, 32 teams will become 16 this week.

The biggest shock of the opening set of games arguably came in Belarus, where BATE Borisov beat Arsenal. The Gunners will now be tasked with turning things around in front of their own supporters at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Other standout matches include Sevilla's showdown with Lazio, with the former earning an impressive 1-0 win in Rome in the first leg. Inter Milan and Chelsea are also well-placed to progress after picking up victories at Rapid Vienna and Malmo, respectively.

Europa League Fixtures: Last 32, 2nd Leg (1st-Leg Score)

Wednesday, February 20

5 p.m. Sevilla vs. Lazio (1-0)***

Thursday, February 21

5:55 p.m. Red Bull Salzburg vs. Club Brugge (1-2)

5:55 p.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (2-2)

5:55 p.m. Villarreal vs. Sporting CP (1-0)

5:55 p.m. Dinamo Zagreb vs. Viktoria Plzen (1-2)

5:55 p.m. Zenit Saint Petersburg vs. Fenerbahce (0-1)

5:55 p.m. Valencia vs. Celtic (2-0)***

5:55 p.m. Napoli vs. FC Zurich (3-1)

5:55 p.m. Arsenal vs. BATE Borisov (0-1)**

8 p.m. Genk vs. Slavia Prague (0-0)

8 p.m. Inter Milan vs. Rapid Vienna (1-0)**

8 p.m. Bayer Leverkusen vs. Krasnodar (0-0)

8 p.m. Benfica vs. Galatasaray (2-1)***

8 p.m. Real Betis vs. Rennes (3-3)

8 p.m. Chelsea vs. Malmo (2-1)*

8 p.m. Dynamo Kiev vs. Olympiakos (2-2)

Match Odds

Sevilla (10-13), Draw (35-12), Lazio (4-1)

Red Bull Salzburg (6-11), Draw (39-11), Club Brugge (11-2)

Eintracht Frankfurt (30-29), Draw (31-11), Shakhtar Donetsk (14-5)

Villarreal (10-11), Draw (45-17), Sporting CP (7-2)

Dinamo Zagreb (13-19), Draw (29-10), Plzen (5-1)

Zenit Saint Petersburg (21-20), Draw (31-12), Fenerbahce (41-13)

Valencia (3-5), Draw (33-10), Celtic (26-5)

Napoli (2-9), Draw (13-2), Zurich (16-1)

Arsenal (2-13), Draw (17-2), BATE (25-1)

Genk (21-20), Draw (12-5), Slavia Prague (16-5)

Inter Milan (4-11), Draw (9-2), Rapid Vienna (9-1)

Bayern Leverkusen (5-11), Draw (54-13), Krasnodar (7-1)

Benfica (3-4), Draw (41-13), Galatasaray (4-1)

Real Betis (9-13), Draw (58-19), Rennes (19-4)

Chelsea (4-17), Draw (6-1), Malmo (29-2)

Sevilla vs. Lazio

Following on from an impressive performance away from home in the first leg of this high-profile tie, Sevilla will be out to finish the job on Wednesday at home against Lazio.

Although the La Liga team are one of the strongest left in the competition, they've traditionally struggled away from home. Manager Pablo Machin would have been delighted with the manner of the performance in their 1-0 success in the first leg, as Wissam Ben Yedder's goal made the difference on the night.

After that vital strike against Lazio, Squawka Football summed up how prolific the Sevilla forward has been:

Things haven't been going particularly well for Sevilla of late, though. On Sunday, they were beaten 3-0 by Villarreal in La Liga, and there's no doubt the team have lost some momentum overall following a strong start to the season.

Lazio have also been inconsistent in 2018-19, as they've struggled to replicate the free-flowing attacking football that served them so well last season.

They need to find that spark again to stand any chance on Wednesday, but overcoming Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan is too much of an ask.

Prediction: Sevilla 3-1 Lazio

Arsenal vs. BATE

Arsenal manager Unai Emery suffered the most disappointing result of his tenure a week ago, when he watched his team toil in defeat against BATE.

The Gunners were well below their best and never appeared totally at ease with the three-man defence they deployed. While they remain favourites to progress, the lack of an away goal and a potentially nervy Emirates Stadium may be a worry for the Arsenal boss.

There has been some heavy criticism for Emery following the defeat. James McNicholas of Gunnerblog thinks the manager has been hindered by a lack of acquisitions:

James Benge of Football.London believes the team are performing to pre-season expectations:

With ground to make up, the Gunners won't have too many star players on the bench for the second leg. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was a substitute for the first fixture, is a surefire starter following Alexandre Lacazette's red card in Belarus, while Lucas Torreira and Denis Suarez may also come in.

While Emery would have preferred to have had the tie wrapped up with a Premier League showdown with Southampton to come on Sunday, the Europa League is his only remaining chance of silverware in his debut campaign. Arsenal will do just enough to keep those hopes alive.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 BATE Borisov