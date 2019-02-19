Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Paul Pogba Is 1 of the World's Best in His Position

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called Paul Pogba one of the best attacking midfielders in the world.

The France international continued his extraordinary run of form on Monday in the FA Cup, as he set up one goal and scored another in the Red Devils' 2-0 win over Chelsea. Since the arrival of Solskjaer in place of Jose Mourinho as manager back in December, Pogba has been rejuvenated for the Red Devils.

Speaking about his star man after the game, the United boss said he doesn't think there are many better game-breaking midfielders around and praised the way Pogba bounced back after his red card against Paris Saint-Germain last Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League, per Rob Dawson of ESPN FC:

"It was a great response, playing against one of the best defensive midfielders in the world with [N'Golo] Kante next to him.

"We know [Pogba] is one of the best attacking midfielders in the world. He has vision, so the cross for Ander's goal was fantastic. Then the way he plays the ball out to Marcus [Rashford] and gets into the box for the second was fantastic, too."

The competition Twitter account posted highlights of the excellent United win:

Former United star Phil Neville also had high praise for the Red Devils no. 6 after the game, saying on BBC Sport that "right now, under him [Solskjaer], I don’t see a better player in the Premier League than Pogba," per Jeorge Bird of the MailOnline.

With Pogba a force of nature at the heart of midfield in recent weeks, fresh life has been breathed into the Red Devils campaign.

While challenging for the Champions League is going to be tough after a 2-0 home loss to PSG in the first leg of their last-16 tie, United are in the final eight of the FA Cup and in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League. They sit in fourth, leading Arsenal and Chelsea by a point.

If Pogba continues to play with this sort of verve, you wouldn't back against United achieving both of those ambitions. The transformation in his productivity since Solskjaer took charge has been remarkable:

Sports writer Sam Pilger noted how differently Pogba has performed since the departure of Mourinho:

At the moment the former Juventus man has been afforded the freedom he needs to flourish in the heart of the United midfield.

With Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera providing more defensively minded and energetic presences, Pogba can work into dangerous areas and pick up the ball. As he's shown consistently since Solskjaer took the helm, when he has time in the final third the playmaker can be a devastating prospect.

Footballer writer John Brewin noted Pogba is revealing new facets to his game:

It's hard to argue with Solskjaer's assessment of his star midfielder, with Pogba finally replicating the form he showcased regularly for Juventus in United colours.

The recent run has been the player's best in a Red Devils shirt, and now Pogba will be expected to shoulder a lot of responsibility in United's charge for the FA Cup and top four. Solskjaer and the United supporters would love to see another majestic 90 minutes when rivals Liverpool visit Old Trafford on Sunday.