Maurizio Sarri 'Worried About the Results,' Not Chelsea Fans After FA Cup Exit

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says he is "worried about the results" rather than the fans despite the abuse aimed at him during the Blues' 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester United on Monday.

According to the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel, supporters at Stamford Bridge could be heard singing "F--k Sarri-ball," "you don't know what you're doing" and "you're getting sacked in the morning" during the defeat.

However, the Italian said: "I am worried about the results. Not about the fans. I can understand the situation and our fans, because the result wasn't really good. We are out of the FA Cup, so I can understand our fans. But I am worried at the moment about our results."

Despite the defeat, Sarri still believes the dressing room is on his side, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Asked if he thinks he'll be given more time to rectify the situation at Chelsea, he said:

"It's not my problem (if I am given more time). My problem is to start preparing the next game and to work with my players to try and improve in a few days, and find more determination, more aggression.

"Am I worried about my job? No. I was really very worried when I was in League Two in Italy. Not now."

The Blues dominated possession during Monday's match but mustered just three shots on target to United's five. Two of those came in the 11th minute, when Sergio Romero kept out a David Luiz free-kick and a follow-up from Pedro.

In the 31st minute, the Red Devils took the lead when an unmarked Ander Herrera glanced in a superb cross from Paul Pogba.

Pogba made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time, setting Marcus Rashford free on the right before driving into the penalty area to power home a header from Rashford's subsequent cross.

The cup exit comes hot on the heels of recent 4-0 and 6-0 thrashings at the hands of Bournemouth and Manchester City, respectively.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey believes Sarri could succeed at Stamford Bridge given time and backing, but the supporters' displeasure with him could make the situation untenable:

The 60-year-old's inflexibility in his approach when things are going wrong can be frustrating, and he's overseen two of the Blues' worst defeats in the Premier League era in the last month.

However, it's not been all bad this season. After defeat in the Community Shield at the start of the season, he also oversaw a 19-match unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Should he remain in charge, he'll also have the chance to deliver silverware on Sunday when his side take on City in the Carabao Cup final, even if that seems unlikely given the two sides' current form.

It would come as little surprise if he's not given the chance, though, provided the club share the fans' frustrations.