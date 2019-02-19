WWE Raw Fallout: NXT Call-Ups Already Damaged After Lackluster Debuts and More

1 of 4

Ricochet, Aleister Black, NXT North American champion Johnny Gargano and NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa made their main roster debuts Monday in front of a Lafayette, Louisiana audience largely unfazed by the greatness presented to them by WWE Creative.

Ricochet was his mesmerizing, high-flying self. Ciampa and Gargano reunited as DIY, bringing their year-plus-long rivalry to the flagship show as they defeated The Revival. Black silenced Elias.

No matter how impressive they were, or how much they will likely figure into the future of the brand and WWE as a whole, the lack of response and the questionable creative is cause for concern.

Their call-ups came out of nowhere, a desperation move from a writing team in need of a spark for its flagship show. They did not arrive to a series of vignettes or an introduction to their greatness through any grand video package. Triple H merely said they were there and they popped up in random matches throughout the night.

The lack of forethought put into the arrival of four guys with enormous potential to shape the future of WWE is damning evidence of the chaos within the writing team as WrestleMania 35 approaches.

That could spell trouble for The Showcase of the Immortals but is even more damaging to the Superstars tasked with providing a spark to the Raw brand, especially if there is no obvious storyline planned for them as they look to connect with the audience at large and continue their critically acclaimed run into the rest of 2019.