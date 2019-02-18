NXT Stars Ciampa, Gargano, Aleister Black and Ricochet Backstage at WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

WWE got fans excited Monday when it tweeted that NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT North American champion Johnny Gargano, Ricochet and Aleister Black were all backstage at Raw.

PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported earlier in the day that the four would be in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Monday night. Ciampa, Gargano, Ricochet and Black are all slated to appear on Raw, though their role on the show is unclear, per Johnson.

The timing of their arrival is somewhat surprising.

For one, WWE just called up six wrestlers from NXT (EC3, Lars Sullivan, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans and the Heavy Machinery tag team) in December. None of them have had the chance to make a big impression on the main roster, and they'd immediately be overshadowed by Ciampa, Gargano, Ricochet and Black.

WWE is also kicking WrestleMania season into high gear with WrestleMania 35 on April 7. The pay-per-view card will clearly shift a lot before then, but the company would presumably want to have a significant build to any NXT-related match. The Nexus' invasion in 2010 received main event status at SummerSlam that August.

Ciampa, Gargano, Ricochet and Black have all done more than enough to justify a spot on Raw or SmackDown Live. Waiting until after WrestleMania might be the best way to integrate them into the main roster, though.