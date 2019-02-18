Fastlane Booking Change, Billy Gunn on AEW Strategy, Lacey Evans in WWE Roundup

Credit: WWE.com

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair Match Removed from Fastlane Promotion

Everybody expects Ronda Rousey to defend the Raw Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35. The only question is how WWE eventually reinserts Lynch into the title bout after slapping her with a 60-day storyline suspension.

According to Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton, Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland previously advertised Flair vs. Lynch at Fastlane on March 10. However, the venue has since removed mention of a potential match and is now only hyping up an appearance by the two stars.

Of course, pay-per-view cards are always subject to change. Less than a week out from the event, WWE altered one of Survivor Series 2018's biggest matches after Daniel Bryan beat AJ Styles for the WWE Championship on SmackDown Live.

Flair and Lynch's involvement at Fastlane may not be clear until the go-home edition of Raw next month.

AEW Producer Billy Gunn Discusses Promotion's Approach to Signing Top Stars

All Elite Wrestling has assembled a strong roster in preparation for Double or Nothing in May. For the most part, AEW has targeted notable independent wrestlers who might be lesser-known among casual wrestling fans.

Chris Jericho is a clear exception, and AEW producer Billy Gunn acknowledged signing older, more established stars could provide some value.

"Name recognition and what they could bring to the company? Yes," he said during an appearance on the Wrestling Inc podcast. "Do I feel we need to focus on them in mixing them in with our talent? No."

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported earlier this month AEW had at least approached Batista's representatives to gauge his interest.

Fans might feel alienated if they believe the promotion is veering toward copying WWE's sports entertainment style, but AEW might be able to strike a balance where it can showcase skilled in-ring workers while using the likes of Batista to draw more eyes to the product.

WWE Reportedly Planning to Push Lacey Evans

Many were left perplexed when Lacey Evans walked down the entrance ramp at Elimination Chamber on Sunday and almost immediately turned around and walked backstage.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (h/t Elle Collins of Uproxx), Evans' appearance was part of her upcoming "super big" push in the women's division.

Evans had a strong showing in the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting nearly a half-hour and eliminating two opponents. She has yet to wrestle in a televised match on Raw or SmackDown Live, though, since earning her promotion to the main roster in December.

With WrestleMania 35 in April, now might not be the right time to make Evans a focal point in the division. She could be poised, on the other hand, to play a large role when WWE starts its annual post-WrestleMania reshuffle.