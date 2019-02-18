Cowboys Rumors: Terrance Williams' Contract Option Declined, Will Be Free Agent

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys will decline the 2019 option for Terrance Williams, making the veteran wide receiver a free agent this offseason, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates reported.

Williams only appeared in three games this past season, catching two passes for 18 yards. He has spent his entire career with the Cowboys, who selected him 74th overall in the 2013 draft.

The Dallas Morning News' David Moore noted the Cowboys will create $2.25 million in salary cap space by letting Williams hit unrestricted free agency.

The NFL issued a three-game suspension to Williams last October after he violated the league's substance-abuse policy. Police in Frisco, Texas, arrested him in May after authorities discovered his Lamborghini had crashed into a light pole. Police didn't find Williams at the scene but discovered him riding a bicycle near his home and took him into custody.

Shortly before the NFL suspended him, the Cowboys placed Williams on injured reserve with a foot injury. His last appearance for Dallas came in the team's 24-13 Week 3 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 23.

Another team is likely to take a flier on Williams. The 29-year-old is averaging 14.6 yards per catch and has 20 touchdown receptions in 83 games. His speed makes him a threat downfield, so he'd add solid value as the third or fourth option in a team's passing game.