2019 NBA Draft Odds: Zion Williamson Favored over RJ Barrett to Go No. 1 Overall

Lance King/Getty Images

In what isn't a surprising development, Zion Williamson is opening as the heavy favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft in the eyes of one oddsmaker.

According to ESPN.com's Ben Fawkes, DraftKings listed Williamson at -2000 (bet $2000 to win $100) to go first overall, with Duke Blue Devils teammate RJ Barrett the second-favorite at +550 (bet $100 to win $550).

