2019 NBA Draft Odds: Zion Williamson Favored over RJ Barrett to Go No. 1 Overall

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2019

DURHAM, NC - FEBRUARY 16: Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts during their game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 16, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 94-78. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
Lance King/Getty Images

In what isn't a surprising development, Zion Williamson is opening as the heavy favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft in the eyes of one oddsmaker. 

According to ESPN.com's Ben Fawkes, DraftKings listed Williamson at -2000 (bet $2000 to win $100) to go first overall, with Duke Blue Devils teammate RJ Barrett the second-favorite at +550 (bet $100 to win $550).

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Team USA's $1M Bet to Dunk on Yao 💰

    No one won the bet 😂

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Team USA's $1M Bet to Dunk on Yao 💰

    No one won the bet 😂

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    'Luck Might've Run Out' for West Contenders

    Draymond: 'S--t happens, and s--t did happen, and we got through it. Sucks for everybody else; I know everybody else was hoping we didn't.'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    'Luck Might've Run Out' for West Contenders

    Draymond: 'S--t happens, and s--t did happen, and we got through it. Sucks for everybody else; I know everybody else was hoping we didn't.'

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    NYK Shoot Down Dolan Rumors

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NYK Shoot Down Dolan Rumors

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Luke Gets Along with LeBron 'Just Fine'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Luke Gets Along with LeBron 'Just Fine'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report