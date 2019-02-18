Cowboys Rumors: Demarcus Lawrence Contract Talks to Be Held Before Franchise Tag

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys don't intend to let free agent Demarcus Lawrence hit the open market, and they will reportedly try to negotiate a new deal with him before resorting to giving him the franchise tag, according to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram.

Teams are eligible to use the franchise tag Tuesday, but the Cowboys reportedly won't use it on the first available date. Instead, they plan to wait until the March 5 deadline to see if they can instead work out a long-term deal with Lawrence.

Lawrence played the 2018 season under the $17.1 million franchise tag. He would make $20.5 million on the tag in 2019 if he doesn't sign an extension, according to Hill.

The 26-year-old has shown he deserves a long-term deal based on his production over the past two seasons.

After breaking out in 2017 with 14.5 sacks, he showed it wasn't a fluke with 10.5 sacks and a career-high 64 tackles in 2018. He became a key part of one of the top defenses in the NFL while also earning his second straight Pro Bowl selection.

ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert ranked Lawrence as the best free agent on the market in 2019.

The Cowboys don't want to let him go, but Lawrence reportedly doesn't want to play on the franchise tag again and instead wants more security from a multiyear contract, per Hill. He's reportedly seeking between $20.5 and 23 million per year and would be willing to hold out to get his wish, according to Hill, potentially even through regular-season games.

The pressure is now on Dallas to complete a deal and keep one of its most important players.