Inter Milan Don't Want to Sell Mauro Icardi, Says Giuseppe Marotta

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Inter Milan CEO Guiseppe Marotta has given a fresh update on Mauro Icardi's situation at the San Siro and says Milan do not want to sell the striker.

The 25-year-old has been stripped of the captaincy, which has prompted speculation over his tenure with the side, but Marotta says he does have a future at the San Siro, per Sky Sport (h/t Gianluca Di Marzio):

Icardi is part of our squad but right now he is not available for selection. That's it. Icardi is a player of our club and we must stay with him and we are glad to do it. We talk to him everyday.

We don't want to sell Icardi, regardless of our decision to strip him of the armband. He did well for us and we are certain that he will keep doing well in the future too.

Icardi missed Inter's 2-1 win over Sampdoria on Sunday due to injury but watched from the stands:

Manager Luciano Spalletti acknowledged his presence at the stadium but suggested he should have visited the dressing room after the match, per Goal's Tom Webber.

"I really appreciated that he was in the stadium and I would've appreciated it even more if he had come to the dressing room to celebrate with us afterwards, because it was a very important victory for the team and he is part of this group, so I imagine he was as happy with the win as we were," Spalletti said.

Icardi's agent and wife, Wanda Nara, says he does not want to leave but has explained how the striker felt at losing the Inter Milan captaincy:

However, the current situation has sparked interest from Juventus. The club's chief football officer, Fabio Paratici, has said he has been in touch with the Nerazzurri about their striker, per Rai Radio1 (h/t Goal's Tom Storer):

We asked for information. We wanted to know what Icardi thinks about playing for Juve. What we did was to inform them [Inter] that, if Icardi were to change club, Juve could be interested.

These are things all clubs do with a lot of players. There has been no contact lately with Mrs Icardi. He's an Inter player and we have an important few months ahead.

Marotta told Sky Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com) the club will offer Icardi a new contract. However, it seems that his future at the club will remain uncertain until a new deal is agreed.