Report: LAPD Arrests Suspect for Magic Johnson's Daughter Elisa's Home Invasion

Police have arrested one of two men they say perpetrated an armed robbery at a house rented by friends of Elisa Johnson, the daughter of Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson.

TMZ reported the man is a 25-year-old who is yet to be identified publicly. The man arrested for the robbery was on probation and is currently being held without bail.

Police remain in search of a second man involved with the crime, and he has also not been identified.

