Kofi Kingston the Next WWE Champ, More Hot Takes of WWE Elimination Chamber 2019

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Elimination Chamber, for better and for worse, was exactly what fans were expecting. There were no major surprises, no major swerves or 11th hour plot twists.

And why would there be? For all of the hype surrounding the Elimination Chamber and its dangerous, career-threatening nature, its namesake pay-per-view is too close to WrestleMania to have it amount to anything too dramatic.

At most, it'll set up a plot point or intensify a feud between two competitors. But you're never going to get a firm resolution at an event like this one.

Here are some quick observations and thoughts about the Elimination Chamber PPV.