Kofi Kingston the Next WWE Champ, More Hot Takes of WWE Elimination Chamber 2019

Kofi Kingston the Next WWE Champ, More Hot Takes of WWE Elimination Chamber 2019February 18, 2019
WWE Elimination Chamber, for better and for worse, was exactly what fans were expecting. There were no major surprises, no major swerves or 11th hour plot twists.
And why would there be? For all of the hype surrounding the Elimination Chamber and its dangerous, career-threatening nature, its namesake pay-per-view is too close to WrestleMania to have it amount to anything too dramatic.
At most, it'll set up a plot point or intensify a feud between two competitors. But you're never going to get a firm resolution at an event like this one.
Here are some quick observations and thoughts about the Elimination Chamber PPV.
The IIconics Are an Underrated Comedy Act
Bayley and Sasha winning the Women's Tag Team titles was predictable and appropriate; these two women have been on the back burner for months, and they have earned the right to be the historic, inaugural champions of these new titles. Their performances during the Elimination Chamber match proved their experience and talent over their fellow competitors.
But one of the underrated highlights of the match was The IIconics, who continue leaning into their petty mean girl shtick and mining comedy gold. They had two major spots: the first was when they entered the match and tried to pin everyone. And the second was when they locked themselves in their own pod to avoid Nia Jax and Tamina.
Diversity makes matches; not everyone can be a monster. And the IIconics did a great job of portraying the cowardly heels.
Ruby Riott Deserved Better
Ruby Riott got steamrolled by Ronda Rousey in under 2 minutes. WWE put zero effort into making her seem like a threat, and the entire feud lacked heat and urgency.
This is the wrong way to book a promising, up-and-coming star. Even a 5-minute match, in which Rousey dominated the entire time, would have been preferable to this non-event.
Enough with the Becky Injury Storyline
Becky Lynch does not need a knee injury for this Charlotte/McMahon/Rousey to work. The feud sells itself; it's about nepotism and Becky's clash with The Authority. It even has a great meta-narrative, about Vince being "out of touch" and not giving the fans what they want.
An injury is an unnecessary complication on top of all that. Maybe it allows for more "Breaking News" updates on WWE.com, which always go viral because they blur the line between reality and fiction. But trolling the smarks isn't a good reason to play the "is she or isn't she?" game.
Kofi Kingston Should Win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35
And lastly, Kofi Kingston put on a career-defining performance in the main event. The Elimination Chamber gimmick was an afterthought to the 1-on-1 brawl between Kingston and Daniel Bryan that closed the match out. And even though Daniel Bryan won, Kingston was the last person we saw, standing tall, before the PPV went off the air.
WWE already fumbled a Finn Balor versus Brock Lesnar rematch after their barnburner at the Royal Rumble. They should deliver through this time, and give the fans what they want: a Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 35.
It's being heavily foreshadowed that WrestleMania 35 will be the site of history-making; we might see the first women's WrestleMania main event ever. Perhaps WrestleMania 35 it can also be the site of another first: the crowning of the first black champion in WWE history.
Xavier Woods and Big E. could throw Kingston one hell of a party on Tuesday.