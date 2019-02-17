Video: Full NBA All-Star Game Highlights of Team LeBron's Win vs. Team Giannis

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2019

Team LeBron outlasted Team Giannis in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, but both teams put on a show for fans Sunday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led all players with 38 points and came through with some of the best highlights of the night, including a dunk off a bounce pass from Stephen Curry.

Paul George and Blake Griffin also had some big dunks for the losing team.

Meanwhile, the game was also filled with great moments for nostalgia's sake.

Dirk Nowitzki hit all three of his three-point shots in just four minutes of game time, while fellow honorary All-Star Dwyane Wade got to launch one last alley-oop to friend and former teammate LeBron James.

Kevin Durant won MVP for Team LeBron after scoring 31 points with seven rebounds, but he was one of many players who came to play in this one.

