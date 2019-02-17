Video: Full NBA All-Star Game Highlights of Team LeBron's Win vs. Team Giannis

When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos Right Arrow Icon

Team LeBron outlasted Team Giannis in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, but both teams put on a show for fans Sunday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led all players with 38 points and came through with some of the best highlights of the night, including a dunk off a bounce pass from Stephen Curry.

Paul George and Blake Griffin also had some big dunks for the losing team.

Meanwhile, the game was also filled with great moments for nostalgia's sake.

Dirk Nowitzki hit all three of his three-point shots in just four minutes of game time, while fellow honorary All-Star Dwyane Wade got to launch one last alley-oop to friend and former teammate LeBron James.

Kevin Durant won MVP for Team LeBron after scoring 31 points with seven rebounds, but he was one of many players who came to play in this one.